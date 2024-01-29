Azerbaijani Health Specialist Warns Public About Hepatitis A

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Gastroenterologist Emin Mammadov, a specialist-expert of the
Ministry of Health, said that unlike Hepatitis B and C, the
Hepatitis A virus does not cause chronic liver disease, Azernews reports.
He mentioned that hepatitis A (infectious jaundice or Botkin's
disease) is a viral disease of the liver.
According to the doctor, this is a self-healing disease that
causes acute inflammation of the liver and does not cause damage to
the liver.
"Unlike hepatitis B and C, hepatitis A does not cause chronic
liver disease. This virus has been around for many years, has been
fully studied, and even has a vaccine against it. The infection is
caused by some violations of hygiene rules and is spreading. The
hepatitis A virus is mainly transmitted through the fecal-oral
route. At this time, a person spreads the infection around with his
faeces and contaminated hands. Thus, with a sick person, hand
contact or whatever the infected person has touched (food, water)
that can fall into the mouth of the surrounding can easily infect
others".
"If fruits and vegetables are not washed, the probability of
infection with the virus is particularly high. Because the virus is
resistant to cold, heat, and even the strong acidic environment of
the stomach, however, it can be destroyed by boiling water. The
hepatitis A virus can enter the body through the digestive system.
Other blood or sexual infections are also possible. However, these
cases are less common and do not lead to mass infections," the
expert emphasised.
Noting that there is a latent period in a person infected with
the virus, the official of the ministry added that the incubation
period lasts on average 2-4 weeks.
"The disease manifests itself in a person with symptoms of
weakness, quick fatigue, pain in the muscles, loss of appetite,
vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea. This is the period when it
is most contagious. Jaundice is then manifested by itching on the
skin, and the patient's previous symptoms are relieved. After the
onset of jaundice, it may take up to 5 months for the liver to
return to its previous level. Especially children aged 5–14 years
are more susceptible to the hepatitis A virus. There is no specific
treatment method and no specific antiviral drug. Only symptomatic
drugs and infusions can be recommended. It is not advisable to use
too many drugs for hepatitis A patients. Vaccination is a specific
method of preventing the hepatitis A virus. By taking two doses of
the vaccine, it is possible to completely protect against this
disease."
