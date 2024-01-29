Esaote Unveils Two New Ultrasound Systems At Arab Health: Mylabtma50 And Mylabtma70.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agile solutions to increase the access to ultrasound imaging and support the users in challenging clinical settings.

GENOA, Italy and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote , a leading company in medical imaging, is proud to announce its participation at Arab Health, (29 January/1 February 2024 Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 1 Booth S 1.A30) and the unveiling of two new ultrasound systems : MyLabTMA50 and MyLabTMA70 .

MyLabTMA50 and MyLabTMA70 embody the concept of Agility and are engineered to perform seamlessly in diverse clinical settings. With compact footprint, battery-operated lightweight and mobile design they meet the demands of most healthcare professionals.

The new Esaote ultrasound system MyLab(TM)A70

"With the A-series, Esaote has decided to prioritize customer experience by introducing a groundbreaking approach, like offering an exclusive choice of interfaces - a conventional control panel and a fully touch-enabled .

Intuitive, user-friendly and easy to clean design allows clinician to effortlessly and efficiently operate and navigate functionalities"

says Florence Labb ,

Customer Marketing Manager at Esaote.

The A-series is designed with the purpose of meeting diverse clinical needs, daily routine but also advanced assessments that have become new standards in ultrasound, such as a liver multiparametric analysis, featuring elastography and attenuation imaging, as well as a comprehensive strain package on ventricles and atrium for cardiology applications.

The combination of AI-based features and advanced imaging technology empowers healthcare professionals to make confident, informed decisions, ensuring accurate diagnostic outcomes.

This launch of the new MyLab A-series merged with new Esaote's brand identity marks a significant stride towards the sense of care and empathy with which Esaote approaches its everyday work, to improve people's well-being.

MyLabTMA50 and MyLabTMA70 are 510(k) pending at FDA. Not available for sale in the United States

Esaote Group:

Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, magnetic resonance, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2023, the Group has 1,250 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With headquarters in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in more than 100 countries around the world.

