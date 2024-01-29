Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
COO Lars Bonde has transferred 5,200 Tryg shares at DKK 147.95 for a total amount of DKK 769,340 on 26 January 2024.
2024.26.01 - Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
