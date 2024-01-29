Global Aerogel Insulation Market Size To Worth USD 2,976 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 11.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aerogel Insulation Market Size was Valued at USD 982 Million in 2022 and the Worldwide Aerogel Insulation Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2,976 Million by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Aspen Aerogels, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, JIOS Aerogel Corporation, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Surnano Aerogel Co. Ltd., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Intelligent Insulation Ltd., BASF SE, Enersens SAS, Active Aerogels, Nano Tech Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Taasi Corporation, Protective Polymers Ltd, and Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerogel Insulation Market Size is to Grow from USD 982 Million in 2022 to USD 2,976 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 11.7% during the projected period. The market is primarily propelled by the increasing need for aerogel in various applications such as oil and gas, construction, transportation, daylighting & LVHS, and performance coating.





Aerogels are special materials with outstanding thermal insulation qualities and a very low density. They are commonly referred to as "frozen smoke" or "solid air" due to their translucent appearance and lightweight nature. They are made up of linked nanoparticles, usually produced from silica, carbon, or metal oxides. It is produced by a procedure known as gelation, in which a gel precursor is subjected to supercritical drying, which removes the liquid component while maintaining the solid structure. It contributes to cleaner environments by effectively eliminating pollutants from the air and water, which helps with environmental remediation. The market for aerogel insulation is presently rising as a result of the increasing need for effective thermal insulation. Aerogels' remarkable thermal insulation qualities are being acknowledged and welcomed by sectors looking to cut down on energy use and heat loss. In the building industry, where builders and contractors are increasingly using aerogel-based insulation materials in their projects, this trend is especially noticeable. However, due to poor end-user knowledge, lack of standardization, and the necessity for bespoke solutions to match specific applications, aerogel insulation's adoption has been limited. Therefore, it is anticipated that these factors will limit the expansion of the global aerogel insulation market during projected period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aerogel Insulation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Silica, Polymer, Carbon, and Others), By Form (Blanket, Particle, Panel, Monolith), By Application (Oil and Gas, Construction, Transportation, Performance Coating, Daylighting & LVHS, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The silica segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global aerogel insulation market during the forecast period.

The global aerogel insulation market is divided into four segments based on type: silica, carbon, polymer, and others. The silica segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global aerogel insulation market throughout the forecast period. Owing to its high porosity, low cost, lightweight design, exceptional thermal insulation qualities, adaptability, and compatibility with a variety of industries, including building and construction, oil and gas, electronics, aerospace, and automotive.

The blanket segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global aerogel insulation market during the forecast period.

The global aerogel insulation market is classified into blanket, particle, panel, and monolith. Blanket segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global aerogel insulation market during the forecast period. An aerogel blanket, sometimes referred to as an aerogel insulation blanket, is a kind of thermal insulation material that is lightweight and flexible, and it offers exceptional thermal resistance by utilizing aerogel technology.

The oil and gas segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global aerogel insulation market during the forecast period.

The global aerogel insulation market is divided into oil and gas, construction, transportation, performance coating, daylighting & LVHS, and other segments based on application. The oil and gas segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global aerogel insulation market throughout the forecast period. In the oil and gas industry, aerogels can be utilized as a support material for catalysts in a variety of chemical processes. Their porous nature and large surface area create the perfect setting for catalytic reactions, increasing the effectiveness of procedures like hydrocracking and hydrotreating.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global Aerogel Insulation market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global aerogel insulation market in the coming years. Advanced solutions are highly sought after in the oil and gas sector, which accounts for a large portion of the North American aerogel insulation market, due to their reduced thickness, superior insulating properties, and low heat conductivity.

Europe is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global aerogel insulation market throughout the forecast period. Aerogels are becoming more and more in demand in the region as a result of regulations requiring energy saving in a number of sectors, including the building, residential development, and oil and gas industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aerogel Insulation Market include Aspen Aerogels, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, JIOS Aerogel Corporation, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Surnano Aerogel Co. Ltd., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Intelligent Insulation Ltd., BASF SE, Enersens SAS, Active Aerogels, Nano Tech Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Taasi Corporation, Protective Polymers Ltd, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Cabot Corporation revealed that the refurbishment of the Mathildenhöhe, an artists' colony in Darmstadt, Germany, which was just inducted into the UNESCO World Heritage list, involved the use of its highly insulating silica aerogel.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Aerogel Insulation Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aerogel Insulation Market, By Type



Silica

Polymer

Carbon Others

Global Aerogel Insulation Market, By Form



Blanket

Particle

Panel Monolith

Global Aerogel Insulation Market, By Application



Oil and Gas

Construction

Transportation

Performance Coating

Daylighting & LVHS Others

Global Aerogel Insulation Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

