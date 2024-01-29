               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


1/29/2024 5:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 January 2024 to 26 January 2024:

Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
22 January 2024 115.000 144,68 16.638.200
23 January 2024 100.000 144,30 14.430.000
24 January 2024 100.000 142,98 14.298.000
25 January 2024 60.000 148,46 8.907.600
26 January 2024 100.000 147,88 14.788.000
Accumulated for the period 475,000 - 69,061,800
Accumulated under the programme 6,631,000 - 954,868,953

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 19,059,831 treasury shares corresponding to 3.265% of the total share capital.

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 22 January - 26 January 2024

MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107780135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search