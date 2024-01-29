(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Data: Future of AI and Emerging Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Synthetic data is data generated artificially based on data collected from real-world occurrences. It is artificially generated data in the form of text, tables, images, and videos, among others. Synthetic data generation will address the challenge of inefficient datasets and privacy concerns.

Generated using algorithms, it enables organizations to test operational data and train artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) models efficiently. It also helps validate mathematical models and train deep learning models. The technology will go mainstream in the next 5 years, considering the global adoption of AI/ML models to elevate operations. There is constant R&D and reinforcement for building synthetic data in a standardized format.

This study assesses the transformation due to data usage caused by artificially generated data.

The research covers the following:



Models and techniques to generate synthetic data

Existing and emerging ecosystems

Technology-related developments and global trends

Growth opportunities Strategic insights and viewpoints

Key Growth Opportunities:



Open-source Initiatives for Cross-industry Collaboration

Multi-modal Synthetic Data Setting Up Standardization Protocols



Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Synthetic Data Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

3 Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

4 Synthetic Data: Impact Assessment



Synthetic Data and Its Story - Generation Frameworks

Types of Synthetic Data and Their Creation

Relationship Between AI and Synthetic Data

Synthetic Data Applications and Impact Assessment

Ecosystem - Technologies That Disrupt Multiple Industries

Top Research Transforming the Use of Synthetic Data

Monetization of Synthetic Data Models

Regulatory Environment to Ensure Fair Usage of Fake Data

Patent Landscape for Synthetic Data Technologies

Funding and Investment Scenario

Strategic Partnerships - B2B Matchmaking

Regional Trends and Insights Why Do Businesses Need Synthetic Data?

5 Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Open-source Initiatives for Cross-industry Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-modal Synthetic Data Growth Opportunity 3: Setting Up Standardization Protocols

6 Roadmap and Strategic Insights



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900