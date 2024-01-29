Top 5 Growth Opportunities In Building Mobility Solution For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Building Mobility Solutions, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed how buildings function. Building mobility solutions such as crowd analytics, elevator and escalator systems, and smart parking (including electric vehicle [EV] charging stations) have gained more importance and will form a crucial part of buildings and cities moving forward. Rapid employment of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies will make products smarter and revolutionize mobility in buildings.

The industry's overall focus will shift from offering individual products to ensuring a holistic occupant experience, with an end goal of providing comprehensive building management solutions. In addition to the increasing prominence of smart cities, this industry shift will lead to increased technology adoption to enhance mobility in buildings and the entire city to provide seamless mobility solutions.

Industry participants should explore and leverage the growth opportunities highlighted in this research as well as expand their portfolios in the listed areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth in this highly competitive field.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024



Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Elevators and Escalators to Improve Conveyance and User Experience

Growth Opportunity 2: EV Charging to Proliferate in Buildings' Car Park

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Maintenance to Improve Elevator and Escalator Reliability

Growth Opportunity 4: Crowd Analytics Technology to Bolster Safety and Security Growth Opportunity 5: Integrated Building Mobility Solutions to Support Smart City Initiatives

