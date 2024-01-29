Ketamine Research Institute 2024 Mini-Fellowship Intensive Training Program For Clinicians In Ketamine Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ketamine Research Institute Intensive "Mini-Fellowship" Training Program for Clinicians

Setting A New Benchmark in Clinician Education: Surpassing APA and ASA Guidelines for Ketamine Therapy Training

- Gerald W. Grass, MDSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ketamine Research Institute proudly announces the launch of its innovative 2024 "Mini-Fellowship" intensive training course for clinicians. This state-of-the-art program, led by Dr. Gerald W. Grass, a prominent figure in ketamine therapy, is specifically crafted to equip clinicians with advanced knowledge and skills to safely and effectively administer ketamine infusion therapy. With years of experience in educating physicians, fellows, and government organizations, Dr. Grass brings unparalleled expertise to this training.Exceeding Industry Standards in Training ExcellenceOur "Mini-Fellowship" program meticulously adheres to and surpasses the training recommendations of esteemed medical bodies such as the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). This commitment to excellence ensures that clinicians receive a training experience unmatched in quality and rigor, empowering them to integrate ketamine therapy into their practices confidently.Unparalleled Educational Experience with Hands-On Clinical PracticeThe course encompasses a holistic approach to learning, featuring up-to-date didactic lectures, engaging discussions, case studies, and direct clinical experiences in administering ketamine infusions. A distinguishing aspect of our program is its setting in a fully operational ketamine center, offering trainees supervised clinical infusion experiences alongside seasoned clinicians. Unique to our curriculum is the opportunity for clinicians to personally undergo a ketamine infusion, fostering a profound understanding of the drug's effects and enhancing their ability to empathize with and treat their patients.Dr. Gerald Grass, MD, of the Ketamine Research Institute, asserts, "Our training is the most comprehensive and current in ketamine infusion therapy. The personal ketamine experiences our program offers is a distinctive feature that deepens our trainees' understanding of ketamine therapy's phenomenological aspects, providing them with invaluable insights for treating their patients."Personalized Learning and Practical Experience: Mastering Ketamine Infusion TherapyOur curriculum covers crucial topics, including advanced pharmacokinetic dosing strategies and Precision Medicine approaches for patient selection and evaluation. Participants will engage in supervised clinical infusion sessions, gaining hands-on experience that fosters confidence in administering ketamine infusions.Upon completing the "Mini-Fellowship" course, participants receive a certificate that signifies their advanced expertise in ketamine infusions. Clinicians will be adept at diagnosing, treating, and managing various psychiatric and chronic pain conditions using ketamine therapy, enhancing patient education about its benefits and risks.Enrollment Now Open for the Transformative "Mini-Fellowship" Training CourseWe invite clinicians to elevate their practice and join a growing community of ketamine therapy providers. For more information or to apply, please visit our website at .About the Ketamine Research Institute:The Ketamine Research Institute is dedicated to improving ketamine therapy for a broad spectrum of chronic diseases. As a specialized center, we focus exclusively on developing novel ketamine treatments, expanding its medical applications through clinical research, and providing world-class education and training to clinicians in the safe and effective use of advanced ketamine therapy.Contact Information:Gerald Grass, MDKetamine Research Institute+1 800-850-6979...

Gerald Grass

Ketamine Research Institute

+1 800-850-6979

email us here