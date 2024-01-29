Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size & Share To Surpass $190.6 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delivering Affordable and Efficient Surgical Solutions Will Enhance the Market Value to USD 190.6 Billion by 2030

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size is estimated to be valued at USD 190.6 Billion by 2030, with an exponential growth of 6.5% in the next seven years.The aging population and surge in chronic illnesses are predicted to fuel market growth by necessitating more affordable and better treatments. Additionally, the market's growth is being fueled by technological trends related to diagnosis and surgical techniques, together with minimum invasive surgical treatment, endoscopy, or laparoscopy.The Report Provides Insights on the Following Pointers1.Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.2.Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets.3.Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.4.Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation.5.Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.6.Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) market is expected to experience substantial growth in the future. The affordability and effectiveness of procedures conducted at ASCs have attracted patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, the growing geriatric population has fueled the demand for surgeries and is expected to continue driving market expansion. Based on a report by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, the presence and usage of ASCs have resulted in a $38 billion decrease in annual healthcare expenses in the United States. This highlights the favorable influence of ASCs on the accessibility and affordability of healthcare.Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @Factors Affecting the Growth of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry●Ambulatory Surgery Centers offer lower operating costs than hospitals since they do not offer overnight stays or treat complex cases, making healthcare services more affordable and benefiting patients and the healthcare system.●ASCs offer patients accessibility and convenience, enabling them to recover without overnight hospital stays and schedule surgeries closer to home. This is specifically tremendous for patients who stay in rural or underserved regions.●ASCs have an ultra-modern scientific system and advanced technologies that allow them to carry out green and much less invasive surgeries, such as robot-assisted techniques and colonoscopies, with stepped-forward precision and patient pride.●ASCs have built a reputation for their efficiency in providing same-day surgical care, resulting in shorter recovery times and fewer complications than hospitals. This appeals to patients seeking quicker recovery and minimal disruption to their daily lives.●ASCs offer physicians more independence and control, resulting in enhanced efficiency, improved patient care, and an attractive environment for physicians seeking flexibility and freedom in their practice.Key Highlights●By Products & Services, the Clinical IT Solutions segment grew most significantly for this market in 2022,●By Component, the Software segment contributed to the most significant growth of the market in 2022,●By Specialty, Single Specialty segment led the market in 2022,●The market was ruled by North America in 2022, with a revenue share of 36.9%.●The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.Top Companies in The Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market●CHSPSC LLC (U.S.)●Envision Healthcare Corporation (U.S.)●TH Medical (U.S.)●Pediatrix Medical Group (U.S.)●United Health Group (U.S.)●Surgery Partners (U.S.)●Healthway Medical Group Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)●SurgCenter (U.S.)●Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. (U.S.)●Group Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG (Germany)●Edward-Elmhurst Health (U.S.)●Nexus Day Surgery Centre (India)To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure:Key Trends●Advances in clinical generation have made it possible for plenty of tactics, together with cataract surgeries and knee arthroscopies, to be achieved in outpatient settings, driven with the aid of affected person alternatives to avoid clinic stays, decrease expenses, and minimize the chances of health center-acquired infections.●Ambulatory Surgery Centers are diversifying their services to meet a broader array of surgical requirements. They attract patients seeking niche procedures by offering specialized options such as pain management, plastic surgery, and spine surgeries.●Ambulatory Surgery Centers are adopting innovative medical technologies that result in better patient outcomes and improved operational efficiency, such as robotic-assisted surgery for quicker recovery and expanded capabilities with advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment.●The Ambulatory Surgery Center market is being impacted by the move towards value-based care models, focusing on demonstrating high-quality outcomes and cost-effectiveness through quality improvement initiatives, evidence-based practices, and data analytics.Key Strategies in the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market●Surgery Partners expands through the opening of new centers or acquisition of existing ones. In 2020, the company acquired National Surgical Healthcare, incorporating 20 surgery centers into its portfolio.●ASC companies collaborate with healthcare providers to expand their services and market reach to establish and operate ASCs, enabling them to utilize their partners' expertise and resources for wider geographical coverage.●ASC companies actively embrace advanced technologies to enhance patient safety, streamline workflows, and improve decision-making through data analytics.●ASC companies employ cost containment strategies while leveraging their size to negotiate better prices with suppliers, ultimately lowering expenses and enhancing profitability.●ASC companies prioritize quality and safety to meet accreditation standards and attract patients, physicians, and insurers, with support from organizations like ASCQC, AAAHC, and The Joint Commission.Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @Recent Development of the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market●In July of 2022, South-eastern Spine Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center, a United Surgical Partners International (USPI) affiliate, introduced the robotic-assisted surgery program. The Center will carry out total knee replacements using the technology.●In July 2022, with United Surgical Partners International, Centura Mercury Hospital announced that it would build an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Colorado as part of its ongoing commitment to provide top-notch medical treatment.●In October 2021, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and Compass Surgical Partners signed a final agreement for USPI to acquire Compass Surgical Partners' ownership and managerial interests in nine ambulatory surgery clinics (ASCs).Ambulatory Surgery Center Market SegmentationBy Products & Services●Clinical IT Solutions●Non-clinical healthcare IT solutionsBy Components●Services●Software●HardwareBy Specialty●Single Specialty●Multi-specialtyBy Region●North America●Europe●Asia Pacific●Latin America●Middle East & AfricaRead Full Report with TOC @Highlights from SegmentsProducts & Services Analysis●The clinical IT solutions segment accounted for the most significant market growth in 2022, owing to the increasing need for robust reporting and data analytics capabilities.●ASCs are required to collect and report various quality and performance metrics to regulatory authorities and third-party payers.●Clinical IT solutions enable ASCs to capture and analyze this data more effectively, allowing them to identify areas for improvement, track patient outcomes, and demonstrate compliance with regulations and quality standards.Component Analysis●Software accounts for the potential market growth in 2022 owing to the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other digital platforms in Ambulatory Surgery Centers.●EHRs allow ASCs to digitally record and manage patient information, including medical history, allergies, medications, and test results.●This enables quicker and greater correct analysis and treatment strategies through giving healthcare companies actual-time get admission to affected person facts.●EHRs additionally improve verbal exchange and coordination between one-of-a-kind healthcare professionals worried in a patient's care, consisting of surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses.Specialty Analysis●Single Specialty mentioned the most considerable growth of the market in 2022 owing to the surge in demand for specialized healthcare services.●Patients are increasingly seeking healthcare providers with expertise in specific medical areas.●Single specialty ASCs can offer specialized equipment, facilities, and staff dedicated to a particular medical specialty.●This specialization allows them to provide better quality care and improve patient outcomes.Regional Analysis●North America dominated the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market in 2022.●The expansion of the ambulatory surgical center market in North America is primarily driven by growing government support for primary care and the growth of outpatient care.●Government initiatives and strategic efforts by key market players are expected to stimulate the regional market.●In March 2021, a noteworthy healthcare organization called Ascension partnered with Regent Surgical Health, a leading developer of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), to facilitate the establishment, acquisition, and operation of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the communities served by Ascension.●The primary objective of this collaboration is to give patients easy access to superior outpatient surgical services.Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:Gene Editing Market:CPAP Machine Market:Nerve Repair Market:Thrombectomy Devices Market:Dental Equipment Market:Hand Sanitizer Market:Cochlear Implants Market:Cancer Diagnostics Market:Peptide Therapeutics Market:About UsSince VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. 