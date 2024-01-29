Turkish Official: Two Assailants Arrested For Church Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday that Turkish authorities arrested two assailants who shot dead a person on Sunday during an attack on the Church of Santa Maria in Istanbul.

Minister Yerlikaya told reporters that authorities have raided more than 30 sites across Istanbul and apprehended 47 people so far and that the two suspects had been arrested during one of the recent raids.

Both suspects are foreign nationals, Tajikistani and Russian, they are believed to belong to the so-called Islamic State (IS) and they will be questioned by the Turkish authorities,

Minister Yerlikaya reported on Sunday via "X," formerly known as Twitter, that one of the citizens was killed by two masked armed men while participating in a Mass at the Church of Santa Maria in Istanbul. (end)

