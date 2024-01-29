Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Two young Palestinians were killed and one was severely injured by the Israeli occupation forces' gunfire during clashes in several areas of the West Bank, Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Monday
Moataz Atbeish was martyred in Dura town after he was hit by a bullet in the head, while another Palestinian was hit in the chest and his condition is severe.
Thaer Hamo, 21, died after he was shot in the abdomen in Al-Yamoun town after it was stormed by the occupation forces, raiding several homes and searching them, health authorities said in a press release.
Local sources said that the occupation forces carried out an incursion Jenin camp Monday dawn, where confrontations took place with Palestinians.
The occupation's bulldozers destroyed the infrastructure in a number of the camp's streets, it added. (end)
nq
MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.