Kuwait Speaker: Deputy Amir's Swearing-In Sets New Historical Precedent

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun said that the swearing-in of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Deputy Amir, in the extraordinary session Monday, established a new precedent in the country's history.

During the session, dedicated to swearing-in the Deputy Amir, Al-Saadoun mentioned in a speech that he attempted to review all precedents, but found no similar instances, clarifying that the Amiri Decree appointing His Highness the Prime Minister as Deputy Amir outlined two key points.

The first point, detailed in article one of the decree, indicated that the appointment remained valid throughout the periods of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's absence from the country.

Article two, stipulated the continuation of this procedure until the Crown Prince was appointed and therefore the Deputy Amir will be sworn in only once during His Highness the Amir's absence until a Crown Prince is appointed.

Following the Deputy Amir's constitutional oath, Al-Saadoun adjourned the session and the next regular session was set for February sixth and seventh. (end)

