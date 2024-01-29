Saudi, Kenyan Officials Discuss Empowering Africa Initiative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud discussed with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, Davis Chirchir on Monday the "Empowering Africa" initiative.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that this came during Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud's reception of David Chirchir in Riyadh.

The two parties discussed the initiative, launched by Saudi Arabia during the MENA Climate Week 2023, which the Kingdom hosted, indicated the agency.

The initiative would aim to provide clean energy, connectivity, e-health and e-education solutions.

Common interests in the field of energy and cooperation between the two nations were also discussed, as well as ways to boost ties in the petroleum field, renewable energy, energy efficiency and the exchange of expertise in the developments of projects, policies, and regulations, said SPA. (end)

