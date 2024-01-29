Speaker Al-Saadoun Receives Ministers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun received at his office on Monday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji. Speaker Al-Saadoun also received Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya. (end) ae

