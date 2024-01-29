               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Speaker Al-Saadoun Receives Ministers


1/29/2024 5:15:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun received at his office on Monday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji.
Speaker Al-Saadoun also received Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya. (end)
ae





MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search