Man Arrested For Threatening, Swinging Swords At Sikh Temple In Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) Toronto, Jan 29 (IANS) A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly making threats and aggressively swinging two large swords inside a Sikh temple in Canada's British Columbia province.

Officers responded to the disturbance during an evening service inside the Penticton Sikh Temple at 3290 South Main Street last week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

Police said one person was taken into custody and released later to attend Penticton Provincial Court at a future date.

Investigations are underway by the area Mounties into the incident which saw no one getting injured.

The temple released a statement, saying that it was“an unruly group of non-Society members inside the temple”.

“This same group was recently barred from the Penticton Sikh Temple by the duly elected Committee,” the Penticton Sikh Temple said in a statement published by Global News.

“As a community-driven society, we take these acts of violence and threats seriously for the safety of our congregation and those in the community who attend the various programs hosted on site.”

Jesse Garcha, from the Penticton Sikh Temple Society, said additional safeguards have been put in place to ensure there is no repeat of this incident.

“It is regrettable such an incident had taken place and as a Committee, we will ensure this Gurdwara will remain a welcoming and safe place for the Penticton community,” Garcha said.

Garcha thanked the Penticton RCMP for their quick response and resolution.

--IANS

mi/dpb