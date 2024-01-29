Girona regain top position in Spanish La Liga after 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Girona, the unexpected contenders in the Spanish La Liga, regained the top position in the league standings with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo. The Spanish winger Cristian Portu secured the win for Girona with a first-half goal, delivering a crucial triumph at the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain.



Girona finds themselves embroiled in a fiercely contested title race this season, particularly with Real Madrid. With the latest win, Girona surpassed Real Madrid, who secured a 2-1 victory against Las Palmas on Saturday. Leading the pack, Girona now boasts 55 points from 22 league matches, edging out Real Madrid by a single point, although the latter has a game in hand.



Looking ahead, Girona faces a pivotal upcoming fixture against sixth-place Real Sociedad in a home match scheduled for Saturday. Following this encounter, Girona will confront title contenders Real Madrid on February 10th, a highly anticipated match for both clubs as they vie for league supremacy.



At present, third-place Atletico Madrid and fourth-place Barcelona each have 44 points, while their closest pursuers, Athletic Bilbao, trail with 42 points. The dynamic nature of the league standings underscores the competitive nature of the Spanish La Liga this season, with Girona emerging as an unexpected but determined force at the forefront of the title race.



