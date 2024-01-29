News Story: QF SENDS YOUNG IMAGINATIONS SOARING WITH IMMERSIVE LEARNING EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- 247 QuickBooks) Doha, Qatar, 28 January 2024: Qatar Foundation recently hosted pilots and flight attendants from Qatar Airways for an interactive learning session with children from its Pre-University Education’s Early Education Center.

During the immersive experience, more than 180 children, aged between six months and three years, were given the opportunity to learn about flying through engaging stories, fun activities, and simulated airport processes, including stamping fake passports, weighing pretend luggage, and sending school bags through a cardboard box posing as a baggage scanner.

The visits, which took place at Qatar Academy Doha and Multaqa (Education City Student Center), were held as part of the Early Education Center’s (EEC) current learning journey “Discover Qatar”, which started in December to coincide with Qatar National Day and help children learn about the country.

Elizabeth Kennedy, Early Years Education Associate Director, Pre-University Education, Qatar Foundation (QF), said: “We are a play-based learning center, so our Discover Qatar inquiry allowed our educators, through play, to enrich the learning and curiosity of the students about their home country, Qatar.”

Kennedy continued, saying: “Qatar Airways has been an inspiration to our EEC as they go beyond international exploration by proudly showcasing incredible places and adventures to be explored right here in Qatar. We really wanted to take that, that wisdom and sense of national pride, and share it with our children.

“Ultimately, this visit - and our learning over the last month - is a prime example of the impact that purposeful play can have in supporting engaging and meaningful learning opportunities for children. Experiential learning, facilitated through play, can have a powerful impact on children.”

As part of the Discover Qatar learning journey, the children at EEC have also had the opportunity to learn about animals native to Qatar, including engaging with falcons, and explore a variety of artifacts through hands-on learning.





