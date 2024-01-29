YJOZ, launched by Emirati Businessman Yousif bin Saeed Lootah reinvents inclusive-sustainable living

(MENAFN- All Blue Music) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 26 January 2024

YJOZ, the groundbreaking rental platform founded by Emirati businessman Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, is on a mission to redefine sustainable living through sharing for everyone. In line with UAE's sustainability goals, the application empowers users to embrace a more mindful and environmentally conscious lifestyle with an array of items for rent.

YJOZ provides diverse products ranging from ultra-luxury yachts and jet planes to daily essentials, such as tools, toys, camping gear, etc. Approximately four billion people worldwide now belong to the "consumer class"—the group of people characterized by diets of highly processed food, have higher levels of debt, and lifestyles devoted to the accumulation of non-essential goods. This number is expected to grow another 113 million this year. This means mounting waste, harmful pollutants and exhausted natural resources.

The carbon-intensive nature of overconsumption plays a central role in driving climate change. The production, transportation, and disposal of goods involve substantial greenhouse gas emissions. These greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere, causing the Earth's temperature to rise.

By breaking down traditional ownership barriers and fostering a circular and sharing economy through rental access to a wide range of products, YJOZ aims to benefit both individuals and the planet.

Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of YJOZ, says, "It is important to recognize that sustainability encompasses more than just eco-friendly products. At YJOZ, we are committed to creating a community that values conscious consumption and shared experience and brings together people around a common goal of reducing waste and living more lightly on the planet."

"Contrary to the usual view where one should pay extra to be sustainable, we believe in making eco-friendly living accessible and inclusive, providing everyone the opportunity to reduce their environmental footprint without sacrificing convenience or affordability."

With its user-friendly app, transparent pricing, and commitment to exceptional customer service, YJOZ is making sustainable living easier and more rewarding than ever before. The company is rapidly expanding its inventory and reach and is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of consumption in the UAE and beyond.

