UK plans to prohibit disposable vapes to safeguard children's health

(MENAFN) The UK government has announced plans to prohibit disposable vapes in an effort to safeguard children's health and address the growing trend of young people adopting vaping habits. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to unveil the new legislation, which will also mandate plainer packaging for vape products and require retailers to keep them out of children's view.



Furthermore, under the upcoming regulations, vape flavors designed to appeal to children will be deemed illegal. Retailers found selling tobacco or vape products to minors could face hefty fines of up to £2,500, administered on the spot. Additionally, vaping alternatives like nicotine pouches will be off-limits to children.



The decision comes amidst concerning data revealing a tripling in the number of children using vaping devices over the past three years, with 9 percent of youngsters aged 11 to 15 now partaking in vaping. Disposable vapes, in particular, have been identified as a key driver behind this surge, with the proportion of 11 to 17-year-olds using disposable vapes skyrocketing nearly ninefold in the past two years, according to government statistics.



These stringent measures represent the UK government's response to a consultation on smoking and vaping initiated in October of the previous year. Notably, other nations like France are also considering similar bans as part of their efforts to address the concerning rise in youth vaping rates.



