Celebrate Love at Chutney's Restaurant!

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Indulge in an unforgettable Valentine''s Day experience at Chutney''s Restaurant, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments, Bur Dubai, on the 14th of February.







Enjoy a romantic dinner for two at just AED 320 per couple and immerse yourselves in the rich flavours of Nawabi cuisine, expertly curated with a blend of traditional and modern tastes.



At Chutney’s Restaurant, you can choose from special set menus, crafted especially by Chef Rasheed Quraishi, offering both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options, featuring dishes like Murg Nawabi Tikka, Paneer Tawa Masala, Murg Tawa Punjabi, and Dal Maharani.







The evening comes alive with live music by The Ghazal Trio. Complete your celebration on a sweet note with options like gajar ka halwa and cake.





Book your table now by calling 04 336 6000 or emailing ....



Cherish the moments with good food and your loved one at Chutney''s Restaurant, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments, Bur Dubai.



