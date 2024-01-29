Gulf International Bank Hosts Inaugural Rowad Awards Gala Dinner Honouring Long-Serving Employees and Rowad Award Winners

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – 28 January 2024: Gulf International Bank (GIB) today announced that it has hosted the first Rowad Awards Gala Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, honouring its long-serving employees and Rowad Award winners.

More than 300 staff were recognised for their contributions to the Bank and the implementation of its vision and strategy. This included employees that have recently completed five, 10, 15, 20, 30, and 35 years of service.

The Rowad Awards categories included: Living the Brand, ESG / Sustainability, People Leadership, Deal of the Year, and the Group CEO Award.

The Awards were presented by members of GIB’s Executive Management in the presence of the Bank’s Chairman, Engr. Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil, members of its senior management team, and more than 90 employees from across the organisation. This included staff from the Bank’s offices in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the US.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Al Zamil, said, “We are delighted to launch our Rowad Awards Gala Dinner, which will be held annually to highlight and honour the strength of talent and outstanding performance across GIB. The Awards also recognise the Bank’s position as an employer of choice, as underscored by the high levels of employee retention, commitment, and strong business performance that we come together to celebrate. We look forward on building on this momentum and empowering our talent to reach new heights.”

Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, Group CEO of GIB, added, “the development of our human capital remains at the forefront of GIB’s priorities, and we are proud to launch these awards to honour the exceptional work and dedication of our teams. This awards programme will be a core pillar in our efforts to incentivise and recognise the accomplishments of the talented and committed individuals across our organisation that are GIB from strength to strength year after year. We congratulate all of our awards recipients for these well-deserved honours.”





MENAFN29012024003187001594ID1107780050