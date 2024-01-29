Agency People News In Brief (January 29, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Veteran financial reporter

Carleton English

has joined Prosek Partners as a senior VP. With deep expertise in alternative investments and wealth management, English (pictured) will help to lead Prosek's traditional wealth and alternative asset management accounts, advise on strategic media programming across the firm, and support in moderating bespoke client events in both London and New York.

Carleton brings over a decade of print and broadcast journalism experience, most recently as a financial markets and asset management reporter at Barron's, and as a panelist and fill-in anchor for the Barron's Roundtable, airing weekly on Fox Business.



WASHINGTON - Shayne Woods, most recently a senior legislative advisor to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), has joined the Alpine Group as a VP. In Sen. Scott's office, Woods' legislative areas of focus included health care, budget, Social Security, retirement, and commerce / science / transportation issues with the most significant of his legislative impact coming on the introduction and passage of health care legislation. He also led a team that advised Sen. Scott on tax, trade, aging and education issues.



WASHINGTON - Invariant has hired veteran journalist Marcus Weisgerber to be part of its strategic communications and public affairs team, where he will focus on media strategy, storytelling, and reputation building for the firm's defense, technology, AI, and business clients. Weisgerber joins Invariant from

Defense One, where he was the global business editor, leading the publication's coverage of the defense industry.



CHICAGO - Stretch PR has appointed Daniel Lobring a senior VP. A seasoned marketing and communications leader in sports, business and culture, Lobring will lead several of the agency's client relationships, driving results for both the agency and its clients in this newly created role. He will be responsible for developing and implementing integrated PR programs that drive awareness, engagement and loyalty for Stretch PR clients across various sectors and platforms.

