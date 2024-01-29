XS.com Takes Center Stage as Global Sponsor for Traders Fair Thailand

(MENAFN- Brush Your Ideas) XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, proudly announces its prestigious role as the Global Sponsor for Traders Fair Thailand, organized by FINEXPO. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on February 3rd, 2024, at Shangri-La Hotel, in the heart of Bangkok.



In its role as a distinguished global multi-asset broker, XSproudly assumes the central position of Global Sponsor for Traders Fair Thailand. This underscores XS.com's unwavering dedication to propelling innovation, nurturing collaborative efforts, and actively contributing to the expansion of the financial industry.



This strategic partnership emphasizes XS.com's recognition of the crucial role that events like Traders Fair Thailand play in shaping the financial landscape, not only on a regional level but also on a global scale.



Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com, conveys his excitement about the partnership, expressing:



“Being the Global Sponsor for Traders Fair Thailand is not just a sponsorship for XS.com; it's a strategic alignment with an event that mirrors our values. This platform allows us to share valuable insights, showcase our cutting-edge solutions, and cultivate meaningful connections within the vibrant trading community.”



As XSprepares to take the spotlight at Traders Fair Thailand, the broker remains resolute in its commitment to advancing innovation within the financial sector. The extensive program of interactive sessions, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities promises not only to showcase XS.com's latest advancements but also to facilitate meaningful collaborations and knowledge exchange within the trading community.



Shorena Jejeia, CEO of FINEXPO and organizer of the Traders Fair in Bangkok, Thailand, also expressed excitement about the sponsorship, stating:



"We are thrilled to announce that XS.com, a prominent market leader in the Fintech and financial services industry, has joined us as our esteemed Global Sponsor. We extend heartfelt appreciation to the XSGroup for their renewed collaboration. Their steadfast support for the upcoming Traders Fair Thailand 2024 holds immeasurable value”.



As the global sponsor, XSwill have a prominent presence throughout the event, showcasing its comprehensive services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.



The award-winning broker is proud to feature distinguished speakers who will share their insights and expertise during the event.



Toby Kosila, Business Development Officer at XS- Thailand, will hold an educational and informative presentation about: “How to Diversify your Investment Portfolio with a Multi Asset Broker”.



Moreover, Ployprapuch Damdee, Senior Customer Support Officer – Thailand at XSwill captivate the audience with his presentation titled “How to Choose your Online Trading Broker”.





XSCompany Review



The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.



Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.



XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.



Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.





About FINEXPO



FINEXPO (FE.SG) has produced conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, festivals, fairs, and awards worldwide since 2002.



FINEXPO always aims higher with its events, creating phenomenal shows and substantial series worldwide, including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, China, Latvia, and Cyprus.



Every event produced by FINEXPO has its unique touch of perfection yet common sense for every person in the industry.



FINEXPO international events have significantly impacted the development of hundreds of companies in the financial industry. It is now a meeting place for market leaders, government representatives, and top professionals, as well as a signing spot for thousands of contracts that globally influenced the development of financial and other technologies.





MENAFN29012024002940003389ID1107780043