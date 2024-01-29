Japanese SLIM spacecraft restores power after lunar landing

(MENAFN) Japan's SLIM spacecraft experienced a remarkable turn of events as it regained power over a week after running out of electricity subsequent to its lunar landing. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that communication with the lander was re-established late on Sunday, marking nine days since Japan achieved the milestone of becoming the fifth country to successfully deploy a spacecraft on the moon.



SLIM, short for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, made its historic touchdown on the lunar surface on January 20th, coming within 55 meters (180 feet) of its intended target. However, a suspected malfunction in one of the probe's two primary thrusters resulted in an unexpected landing orientation, causing the craft to settle on its head rather than its intended upright position.



As a consequence of rapidly draining battery power, mission controllers were compelled to place the lander into hibernation a mere three hours post-landing. Nevertheless, a fortuitous change in the direction of sunlight has enabled the probe's solar panels to resume generating power, breathing new life into the mission.



The revival of SLIM represents a significant achievement for JAXA and the Japanese space program, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of space exploration technologies in the face of unexpected challenges. As SLIM continues its mission on the lunar surface, scientists and engineers eagerly anticipate the wealth of scientific insights and data that it promises to deliver, further enriching our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbor.

