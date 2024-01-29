Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Seen Riding A Bike In Los Angles After Being Involved In A Car Crash

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In Los Angeles, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic accident.

Images from the scene show his SUV partially on top of another vehicle. One person sustained injuries in the crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently spotted out and about, taking a spin on his hefty fat tire bike in the City of Angels.

The“Terminator” star wore a blue t-shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes, a dark brown leather jacket, and black aviators.

The outing on Monday comes three days after the 74-year-old actor was involved in a four-car accident in Los Angeles.

“One vehicle on top of another,” the officer said, adding that“one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion.”

At the time, the star was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius. Schwarzenegger wore a blue t-shirt, black pants, white shoes, a brown jacket, and black sunglasses for his bike ride.

Schwarzenegger was okay, but the driver of the Prius sustained injuries during the crash. The actor's“only concern” is the injured woman, a representative for Schwarzenegger told Fox News Digital.

