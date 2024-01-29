Residential Air Conditioner Market In Southeast Asia Forecast To Expand At 7.3% CAGR Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Conditioner Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The residential air conditioner market in Southeast Asia (comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) is currently in the growth stage and will expand at a strong CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2028. Increased urbanization and rising awareness about energy-efficient air conditioners is increasing the demand.

Poor outdoor air quality, and hot, humid climatic conditions further support this demand growth. While new air conditioners contribute a large percentage of the demand, replacement air conditioners are also seeing fast growth owing to concerns over energy efficiency. The market leaders are Japanese manufacturers who are well challenged by Korean, US, and Chinese competitors.

This report analyzes market trends for the 2021 to 2028 period. The base year is 2023. Indonesia and Vietnam are expected to be the fastest-growing markets while Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia have high market potential.

The focus in the next five years will be the development of innovative models that use green and efficient technologies. Market trends will also evolve, ensuring an intensified focus on sustainability in the air conditioning ecosystem.

Key Growth Opportunities



Energy Efficiency

Sustainable Cooling

Air Purification Strategic Partnerships



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Product Type Revenue and CAGR by Country

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Country Outlook



Market Snapshot - Indonesia

Market Snapshot - Malaysia

Market Snapshot - Singapore

Market Snapshot - Thailand

Market Snapshot - The Philippines Market Snapshot - Vietnam

