Global Intraoral Scanner Market Projected To Reach $1 Billion By 2028 With Orthodontics Segment Experiencing Strongest Growth

The recent analysis of the Intraoral Scanner Market reveals an anticipated surge from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.0 billion in 2028, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Key market growth drivers include the increase in oral health conditions, a rising preference for same-day dentistry solutions, and an enhanced demand for clear aligners. According to the market segments by modality, the wired scanners dominated the market space in 2022.

Wired intraoral scanners offer user-friendliness and efficiency, two crucial factors that have solidified their market prominence. Moreover, the escalation of dental conditions among the aging population further propels the growth of this segment.

Focusing on applications, orthodontics is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The growing inclination towards clear aligners, along with the widespread adoption of intraoral scanning technologies in restorative dentistry, are significant factors impacting the orthodontics market.

Geographically, North America claimed the largest share of the intraoral scanner market in 2022, driven by an increasing elderly demographic and substantial governmental expenditure on oral healthcare. Government-funded dental care initiatives and insurance policies amplify the regional market's prospects.

The competitive landscape of the market showcases key players such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), 3Shape (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), and Align Technology Inc. (US), among others who are central to the market's evolution. Critical components of the market have been meticulously analyzed, providing value to stakeholders through insights on drivers, innovative product developments, and strategic market advancements. The report entails a clear depiction of the following:



Modalities, applications, end-users, and regional markets.

Technological innovation and research within the intraoral scanner industry.

Emerging market trends to watch across different regions.

Comprehensive data facilitating market penetration and diversification strategies. An in-depth competitive assessment profiling market shares, product portfolios, and business strategies.

Key Attributes: