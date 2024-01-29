Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia Charter Extended In The US Gulf Of Mexico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to the public disclosure dated 13 October 2022, the charterer of the Safe Concordia has exercised early the first 4 months of 6 available months of options. The fixed term of the contract is now through to 09 November 2024.
The total value of the extended period is approximately USD 12.7 million.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
