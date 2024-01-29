Identity Theft Protection Services Market Set To Hit USD 34.7 Billion By 2032, Amid Growing Application In Cybersecurity

New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According Market, The Identity Theft Protection Services Market size is expected to be worth around USD 34.7 Billion by 2032, from USD 12.5 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Identity theft protection services are designed to help individuals and organizations safeguard their personal and sensitive information from fraudulent activities and identity theft. These services typically include features such as credit monitoring, identity monitoring, dark web monitoring, identity theft insurance, and resolution assistance

The Identity Theft Protection Services Market, driven by increasing cybersecurity concerns and the rising incidence of identity theft, offers a wide array of solutions from various providers. This market is characterized by continuous innovation in response to evolving threats, with an emphasis on technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance detection and prevention capabilities. As identity theft remains a persistent and costly issue, the demand for these services is expected to continue growing, making the market a critical component of modern digital security and privacy strategies.

Don't miss out on business opportunities | Get sample pages at request-sample/

Important Revelation:



The Identity Theft Protection Services market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 34.7 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.6%. In 2023, it was valued at USD 12.5 billion.

Credit Card Fraud dominates the market, with a major revenue share of 44.3% in 2022. Bank fraud is expected to grow rapidly due to the demand for swift online transactions.

The consumer segment leads the market with a major revenue share of 55.3% in 2022. However, the enterprise segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the future.

North America dominates the market with a major revenue share of 32.5% in 2022, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Some of the key players in the market include Symantec Corporation, Experian plc, Equifax Inc., TransUnion, McAfee Corp., Identity Guard, and others.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market

Driver: Growing Cybersecurity Concerns

The growth of the Identity Theft Protection Services Market can be attributed to the increasing concerns related to cybersecurity. In an era marked by the proliferation of digital transactions and the internet's pervasive presence in our lives, individuals and organizations alike are becoming acutely aware of the risks associated with identity theft and cyberattacks. This heightened awareness has driven the demand for identity theft protection services, as consumers and businesses seek comprehensive solutions to safeguard their sensitive information and financial assets.

Restraint: Cost of Services

One notable restraint in the Identity Theft Protection Services Market is the cost associated with these services. While the importance of protecting one's identity is undeniable, the expenses incurred in securing such services can be a deterrent for some consumers. The need for striking a balance between providing robust identity theft protection and ensuring affordability is a challenge that service providers in this market must address to cater to a broader customer base.

Opportunity: Expansion of Online Transactions

An exciting opportunity on the horizon for the Identity Theft Protection Services Market lies in the continued expansion of online transactions. With the global shift towards e-commerce, digital banking, and other online activities, the potential for identity theft has grown significantly. This presents a fertile ground for identity theft protection services to thrive, as consumers and businesses seek proactive measures to safeguard their digital identities and financial assets.

Challenge: Lack of Awareness

A substantial challenge faced by the Identity Theft Protection Services Market is the lack of awareness among potential customers. Many individuals and businesses remain uninformed about the risks of identity theft and the availability of effective protection services. Bridging this awareness gap through targeted marketing and education campaigns is crucial for market players to tap into the full potential of this industry.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive sample of this report here

Report Segmentation

By Type Analysis

In 2022, the Credit Card Fraud segment held a dominant market position in the Identity Theft Protection Services market, capturing more than a 44.3% share. Credit card fraud has remained a significant concern for individuals and businesses due to its prevalence and potential financial impact. With the widespread use of credit cards for online and offline transactions, cybercriminals have targeted credit card information for unauthorized purchases and fraudulent activities.

The increasing sophistication of hacking techniques and the growth of e-commerce have contributed to the rise in credit card fraud incidents. To address this challenge, identity theft protection services focusing on credit card fraud offer features such as real-time monitoring, alerts for suspicious activities, and assistance in resolving fraudulent transactions. These services help individuals and organizations detect unauthorized credit card usage promptly, minimizing financial losses and protecting their credit profiles.

Additionally, with the introduction of advanced technologies like machine learning and AI, credit card fraud detection has become more accurate and efficient. The growing adoption of these services has been driven by the increasing awareness among consumers about the risks associated with credit card fraud and their proactive approach to protecting their financial information. As a result, the Credit Card Fraud segment has maintained its dominant position in the market, and its significance is expected to continue in the coming years.

By Application Analysis



In 2022, the Consumer segment held a dominant market position in the Identity Theft Protection Services market, capturing more than a 55.3% share. This predominance can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the escalating prevalence of digital transactions and online activities among individuals has heightened the risk of personal data breaches. This trend is further exacerbated by the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks targeting personal information. Consequently, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of safeguarding their digital identities, leading to higher demand for identity theft protection services.

Additionally, regulatory changes and an emphasis on data privacy have played a significant role. With regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and similar laws in other regions, individuals are more conscious of their rights and the need to protect their personal information. This regulatory environment has both educated and incentivized consumers to seek services that ensure their digital safety.

For a better understanding, refer to this sample report, which includes corresponding tables and figures@ request-sample/

Top Key Players

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:



Symantec Corporation

Experian plc

Equifax Inc

TransUnion

RELX PLC

PrivacyGuard

Identity Guard

McAfee Corp.

AllClear ID Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

IdentityForce, Inc.

IDShield Other Key Players

Recent Developments



In 2023 , Symantec (LifeLock): McAfee+ Family Plan Launch: Introduced in January 2023, this comprehensive offering bundles online security, privacy, identity protection, device security, and management for families under one plan. Covers up to six members in the US.

In 2023, Experian: Data Breach Resolution Services: Launched new services to help individuals resolve identity theft issues arising from data breaches, including assistance with victim notifications and credit report corrections. In 2023, TransUnion: TrueIdentity 2.0: Launched an updated version of their TrueIdentity platform with improved identity theft detection, credit monitoring, and restoration capabilities.

Scope of the Report