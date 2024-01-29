Saxon AI Partners With Databricks To Deliver Intelligent Data Solutions For Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saxon AI, an AI and data analytics services company, has entered into a partnership with Databricks, a data and AI company and pioneering data intelligence platform provider. This partnership enables Saxon AI to leverage the capabilities of Databricks and deliver intelligent data solutions for their enterprise customers.Databricks Data Intelligence Platform enables businesses to unify data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Saxon AI, with its vast expertise in delivering transformative data solutions, will use the data intelligence platform underpinned by the lakehouse architecture to elevate the AI capabilities of their solutions and empower their customers to solve complex business problems.“We're thrilled to join forces with Databricks. This latest addition to our arsenal has fortified our foundation, elevating our capabilities with the integration of a formidable new partner. Together, we are building a bridge to the future of data analytics and AI,” said Gopi Kandukuri, CEO of Saxon AI.“We're excited to embark on an exciting partnership with Saxon AI to bring data and AI transformation to more businesses in India, enabling Indian enterprises to become data and AI-driven organisations,” said Anil Bhasin, VP and Country Manager for Databricks India.What's in it for enterprise customers?Comprehensive Data Solutions: Saxon AI will deliver intelligent data solutions covering the entire data life cycle, right from the birth of data to kicking out killer insights.Optimized Data Pipelines: Saxon AI can deliver faster and more efficient data pipelines that improve the performance of their data solutions.Platform Customization: Saxon AI will deliver customized data solutions on the Databricks platform to match the unique needs of their enterprise customers.Advanced Analytics and AI: This partnership with Databricks will bring deeper insights for businesses, harnessing the power of AI.As a Databricks partner , Saxon AI will support businesses from initial strategy and design to implementation and ongoing optimization. This holistic approach guarantees that businesses can fully leverage the Databricks platform.About Saxon AI:With a rich two-decade legacy orchestrating a convergence of cutting-edge technologies and ROI, Saxon AI is delivering a promise of continuous growth and unparalleled excellence for enterprises. Operating seamlessly across diverse international landscapes, including the USA, India, Singapore, and Mexico, Saxon has had the privilege to cater to a global clientele. Being a trusted Microsoft Partner, they specialize in tailored AI solutions leveraging Azure cloud and Power Platform technologies, guided by their 4A philosophy – Apps, Analytics, AI, and Automation. In their words, "Our commitment to the enterprise world is to simplify data and amplify decision-making."

Suraj

Saxon

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn