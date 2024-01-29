(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Paris, the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel have engaged in vital talks for a two-month ceasefire in Gaza.



Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, found the meeting constructive, signaling progress.



The increasing death toll in Gaza underscores the ceasefire's urgency.



Since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, deaths have reached 26,422, with 165 more fatalities recently, pushing the injury count to 65,087.



David Barnea of Israel's Mossad , CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel aim to finalize a ceasefire and free over 100 hostages.







Hamas demands Israel permanently end the conflict and leave Gaza. Israel and the U.S. note Hamas's tunnel network in Gaza remains active, sheltering leaders and hostages.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed UNRWA employees' termination for terrorist activities, insisting on legal consequences for such acts.



Twelve UNRWA staff in Gaza face serious allegations; nine are dismissed, and one is confirmed dead.



Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas criticizes actions against UNRWA, urging reconsideration of halted humanitarian aid.

Key Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

He highlights the necessity for a fair investigation.



The ceasefire plan involves two phases: first, releasing women, the elderly, and injured hostages; second, freeing men and Israeli soldiers.



Discussions continue on the number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons. Furthermore, the plan also increases humanitarian aid to Gaza.



These talks are crucial for a temporary halt in violence and reflect global efforts for peace.



They underscore the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the importance of diplomacy. Successful negotiations could lead to longer-term peace in the region.

