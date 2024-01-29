Weekly Economic Events And Indicators: Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Welcome to our comprehensive overview of the key economic events and indicators slated for the week of January 29 to February 2, 2024.



This week's key market events:

January 29, 2024:







U.S.: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index



Europe: No significant events scheduled



Asia: No significant events scheduled



Latin America: Brazil (BCB's Weekly Market Report, Budget Balance)

Daily Reports: Ryanair







U.S.: Redbook Retail Sales Index, Home Price Index (Nov), The Conference Board's



Consumer Confidence (Jan), JOLTS Job Openings (Dec), Dallas Fed Services Revenue (Jan



Europe: Eurozone (GDP Q4 2023, Business and Consumer Confidence (Jan)); France (GDP Q4 2023, Consumer Spending (Dec)); UK (BRC Shop Price Index, Bank of England Consumer Credit (Dec)); Spain (GDP Q4 2023, CPI (Jan), Business Confidence)



Asia: Japan (Unemployment Rate (Dec))



Latin America: Brazil (IGP-M Inflation (Jan)); Mexico (GDP Q4 2023)



Central Banks: Statement from Joachim Nagel (Bundesbank)

Daily Reports: Microsoft, Alphabet, AMD, Pfizer, Starbucks, Mondelez, BBVA, General Motors







U.S.: MBA Mortgage Applications, Employment Cost Index (Q4 2023), Crude Oil Inventories - EIA



Europe: Germany (CPI (Jan), Retail Sales (Dec), GDP Q4 2023, Unemployment Rate (Jan)); France (CPI (Jan)); UK (Nationwide Housing Prices); Spain (Retail Sales (Dec))



Asia: Japan (Industrial Production (Dec), Retail Sales (Dec), Household Confidence (Jan)); Hong Kong (GDP Q4 2023)



Latin America: Brazil (Unemployment Rate, Foreign Exchange Flow); Colombia (Unemployment Rate (Dec), Industrial Production Index



Central Banks: Interest rate decisions in the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Chile. FOMC/Fed Statement. ECB Bank Lending Survey

Daily Reports: Novo Nordisk, Mastercard, Samsung, Novartis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alibaba, Qualcomm, Boeing, ADP, Nasdaq, Santander







PMI Indicators (Manufacturing, Services, Composite): U.S., China, Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico



U.S.: OPEC Meeting, Initial Jobless Claims, Non-Farm Productivity (Q4 2023), ISM Manufacturing Employment Index (Jan)



Europe: Eurozone (Core CPI); UK (Labor Productivity (Q3 2023))



Latin America: Brazil (Producer Price Index (Dec), Trade Balance); Chile (Economic Activity); Argentina (Tax Revenue)



Central Banks: Andrew Bailey (BoE Governor) speech. Federal Reserve Bank Reserve Balances

Daily Reports: Apple, Amazon, Merck&Co, Roche, Shell, Honeywell, Sanofi, Sony, BNP Paribas, Dassault Systemes, Sumitomo, Ferrari, Naturgy, DuPont







U.S.: Non-Farm Private Payrolls (Jan), Unemployment Rate (Jan), Factory Orders (Dec), University of Michigan Inflation Expectations (Jan), Consumer Confidence (Jan)



Europe: France (Industrial Production (Dec)); Spain (Unemployment)



Asia: Japan (Monetary Base (Jan))



Latin America: Brazil (IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (Jan), Industrial Production (Dec)); Mexico (Gross Fixed Investment (Nov))

Daily Reports: Panasonic, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cigna, Electrolux



January 30, 2024:
January 31, 2024:
February 1, 2024:
February 2, 2024: