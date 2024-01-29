               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weekly Economic Events And Indicators: Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2024


1/29/2024 5:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Welcome to our comprehensive overview of the key economic events and indicators slated for the week of January 29 to February 2, 2024.

This report is designed to provide investors, analysts, and policymakers with a detailed snapshot of the upcoming economic dat and significant events that are expected to impact markets across the globe.

From central bank announcements to key economic indicators, we've got you covered with the information you need to stay ahead in the dynamic world of finance.


This week's key market events:
January 29, 2024:


  • U.S.: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index
  • Europe: No significant events scheduled
  • Asia: No significant events scheduled
  • Latin America: Brazil (BCB's Weekly Market Report, Budget Balance)
  • Daily Reports: Ryanair

January 30, 2024:

  • U.S.: Redbook Retail Sales Index, Home Price Index (Nov), The Conference Board's
  • Consumer Confidence (Jan), JOLTS Job Openings (Dec), Dallas Fed Services Revenue (Jan
  • Europe: Eurozone (GDP Q4 2023, Business and Consumer Confidence (Jan)); France (GDP Q4 2023, Consumer Spending (Dec)); UK (BRC Shop Price Index, Bank of England Consumer Credit (Dec)); Spain (GDP Q4 2023, CPI (Jan), Business Confidence)
  • Asia: Japan (Unemployment Rate (Dec))
  • Latin America: Brazil (IGP-M Inflation (Jan)); Mexico (GDP Q4 2023)
  • Central Banks: Statement from Joachim Nagel (Bundesbank)
  • Daily Reports: Microsoft, Alphabet, AMD, Pfizer, Starbucks, Mondelez, BBVA, General Motors

January 31, 2024:

  • U.S.: MBA Mortgage Applications, Employment Cost Index (Q4 2023), Crude Oil Inventories - EIA
  • Europe: Germany (CPI (Jan), Retail Sales (Dec), GDP Q4 2023, Unemployment Rate (Jan)); France (CPI (Jan)); UK (Nationwide Housing Prices); Spain (Retail Sales (Dec))
  • Asia: Japan (Industrial Production (Dec), Retail Sales (Dec), Household Confidence (Jan)); Hong Kong (GDP Q4 2023)
  • Latin America: Brazil (Unemployment Rate, Foreign Exchange Flow); Colombia (Unemployment Rate (Dec), Industrial Production Index
  • Central Banks: Interest rate decisions in the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Chile. FOMC/Fed Statement. ECB Bank Lending Survey
  • Daily Reports: Novo Nordisk, Mastercard, Samsung, Novartis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alibaba, Qualcomm, Boeing, ADP, Nasdaq, Santander

February 1, 2024:

  • PMI Indicators (Manufacturing, Services, Composite): U.S., China, Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico
  • U.S.: OPEC Meeting, Initial Jobless Claims, Non-Farm Productivity (Q4 2023), ISM Manufacturing Employment Index (Jan)
  • Europe: Eurozone (Core CPI); UK (Labor Productivity (Q3 2023))
  • Latin America: Brazil (Producer Price Index (Dec), Trade Balance); Chile (Economic Activity); Argentina (Tax Revenue)
  • Central Banks: Andrew Bailey (BoE Governor) speech. Federal Reserve Bank Reserve Balances
  • Daily Reports: Apple, Amazon, Merck&Co, Roche, Shell, Honeywell, Sanofi, Sony, BNP Paribas, Dassault Systemes, Sumitomo, Ferrari, Naturgy, DuPont

February 2, 2024:

  • U.S.: Non-Farm Private Payrolls (Jan), Unemployment Rate (Jan), Factory Orders (Dec), University of Michigan Inflation Expectations (Jan), Consumer Confidence (Jan)
  • Europe: France (Industrial Production (Dec)); Spain (Unemployment)
  • Asia: Japan (Monetary Base (Jan))
  • Latin America: Brazil (IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (Jan), Industrial Production (Dec)); Mexico (Gross Fixed Investment (Nov))
  • Daily Reports: Panasonic, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cigna, Electrolux

As we wrap up our briefing on the week's economic schedule, we hope this information serves as a valuable tool in your decision-making process.

The data and events outlined here are pivotal in shaping market sentiments and economic policies worldwide.

Stay tuned for our next update, where we will continue to bring you the latest and most pertinent economic insights.

Remember, staying informed is key to navigating the complexities of the global economy.

MENAFN29012024007421016031ID1107780005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search