(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 2023 Brazil recorded its lowest violent crime rate since 2010, with 42,190 incidents, marking a 4.09% decrease from 2022.



The statistics encompass intentional homicide, robbery resulting in death, femicide, and lethal bodily injury.



Minister Flávio Dino, in a statement on platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed a 4.4% drop in the violent death rate.



Incidents declined from 48,635 to 46,494. Dino reported notable crime reduction in 22 states.



Specifically, robbery followed by death decreased by 23.6%, from 1,248 cases in 2022 to 953 in 2023. Additional figures include:



- Intentional homicide: 37,488;

- Bodily injury leading to death: 601;

- Femicide: 1,422;

- Deaths from police action: 6,296.







The ministry's historical data shows a trend:



2010 – 46.363;

2011 – 48.084;

2012 – 53.054;

2013 – 54.163;

2014 – 57.091;

2015 – 55.492;

2016 – 57.842;

2017 – 59.523;

2018 – 52.014;

2019 – 42.044;

2020 – 44.592;

2021 – 42.969;

2022 – 42.190;

2023 – 40.464.



This decline is significant, reflecting the effectiveness of Brazil's security policies. Further crime trend details will be released, providing deeper insights.



Minister Dino will soon join the Supreme Federal Court , with Ricardo Lewandowski succeeding him.



This change is crucial for Brazil's justice landscape, marking a transition in leadership at a pivotal moment of progress.

