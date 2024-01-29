Unprecedented Decline In Brazil’S Violent Crimes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 2023 Brazil recorded its lowest violent crime rate since 2010, with 42,190 incidents, marking a 4.09% decrease from 2022.
The statistics encompass intentional homicide, robbery resulting in death, femicide, and lethal bodily injury.
Minister Flávio Dino, in a statement on platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed a 4.4% drop in the violent death rate.
Incidents declined from 48,635 to 46,494. Dino reported notable crime reduction in 22 states.
Specifically, robbery followed by death decreased by 23.6%, from 1,248 cases in 2022 to 953 in 2023. Additional figures include:
- Intentional homicide: 37,488;
- Bodily injury leading to death: 601;
- Femicide: 1,422;
- Deaths from police action: 6,296.
The ministry's historical data shows a trend:
2010 – 46.363;
2011 – 48.084;
2012 – 53.054;
2013 – 54.163;
2014 – 57.091;
2015 – 55.492;
2016 – 57.842;
2017 – 59.523;
2018 – 52.014;
2019 – 42.044;
2020 – 44.592;
2021 – 42.969;
2022 – 42.190;
2023 – 40.464.
This decline is significant, reflecting the effectiveness of Brazil's security policies. Further crime trend details will be released, providing deeper insights.
Minister Dino will soon join the Supreme Federal Court , with Ricardo Lewandowski succeeding him.
This change is crucial for Brazil's justice landscape, marking a transition in leadership at a pivotal moment of progress.
