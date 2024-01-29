Lithium Compound Market Report 2024-2032: Scope, Share, Size, Outlook, Forecast And Analysis

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Lithium Compound Market Report by Type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Concentrate, Lithium Metal, Lithium Chloride, Butyllithium, and Other Lithium Compounds), End Use (Batteries, Glass and Glass Ceramics, Automotive Parts, Greases, Metallurgy, Polymer, Air Treatment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global lithium compound market size reached US$

5.8

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

6.9%

during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Lithium Compound Industry:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution:

The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is undeniably one of the most prominent drivers of the global lithium compound market. As the world embraces greener and more sustainable transportation alternatives, lithium-ion batteries have emerged as the dominant energy storage solution. These batteries rely on lithium compounds like lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide as their core components. Lithium's unique properties, such as its high energy density and lightweight nature, make it an ideal choice for EV manufacturers. With numerous governments worldwide incentivizing EV production and offering subsidies to buyers, the demand for lithium compounds is expected to soar. The lithium compound market is poised to witness steady growth as automakers invest heavily in expanding their EV portfolios and battery manufacturing capacities. This factor alone has positioned lithium compounds at the forefront of the sustainable energy revolution.

Energy Storage Solutions:

The growing need for energy storage solutions is another pivotal factor driving the global lithium compound market. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are becoming increasingly prevalent. However, these sources are intermittent, leading to the requirement for efficient energy storage systems to stabilize the power supply. Lithium-ion batteries, powered by lithium compounds, have emerged as a favored choice for grid-scale energy storage projects and residential applications. Lithium compounds enable these batteries to store surplus energy during periods of low demand and release it when needed, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply. As governments and industries worldwide invest in renewable energy infrastructure and grid modernization, the demand for lithium compounds in energy storage solutions is projected to witness substantial growth.

Consumer Electronics and Portable Devices:

The ubiquity of consumer electronics and portable devices has become an integral part of modern life. Lithium-ion batteries, containing lithium compounds, have become the standard power source for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and various other gadgets. The consumer electronics industry's constant innovation and the demand for longer-lasting and more efficient batteries ensure a steady requirement for lithium compounds. As consumers seek devices with improved performance and longer battery life, manufacturers continue to invest in lithium-ion technology. The versatility and reliability of lithium compounds make them indispensable in this sector. This sustained demand from the consumer electronics industry contributes significantly to the growth of the global lithium compound market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Lithium Compound Industry:



SQM S.A.

FMC Corporation

Orocobre Limited

Lithium Americas Corp. Neometals Ltd.

Lithium Compound Market Report Segmentation:



By Type:



Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Concentrate

Lithium Metal

Lithium Chloride

Butyllithium Other Lithium Compounds

Lithium carbonate dominates the market due to its long-standing history as the preferred lithium compound for lithium-ion battery production, making it a cornerstone of the industry.

By End Use:



Batteries

Glass and Glass Ceramics

Automotive Parts

Greases

Metallurgy

Polymer

Air Treatment Others

Batteries hold maximum number of shares due to their extensive application in various industries, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, renewable energy storage, and grid-scale energy solutions, driving consistent and robust demand for energy storage solutions.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Lithium Compound Market Trends:

The aerospace and defense industries have increasingly turned to lithium compounds for their unique properties that include high energy density and lightweight characteristics. These compounds are utilized in various applications, including aircraft batteries, guidance systems, and satellite technology. As space exploration and defense technology advancements continue, the demand for lithium compounds in these sectors is expected to grow steadily. Additionally, apart from energy storage, the expansion of renewable energy projects such as solar farms and wind turbines is contributing to the demand for lithium compounds. These projects often use lithium batteries for energy storage, ensuring a continuous power supply even in periods of low energy production. The global commitment to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to cleaner energy sources fuels the growth of renewable energy projects, subsequently benefiting the lithium compound market.

