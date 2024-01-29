Unidentified individuals set fire to car of Kosovo's Serb-born Mayor

(MENAFN) Early Sunday, unidentified individuals set fire to the car of Kosovo's Serb-born Mayor Gorski Guric, as confirmed by Kosovo police. They discovered a plastic bottle and cloth emitting a gasoline smell near the vehicle's engine, prompting an investigation launched by the police and notification to the relevant prosecutor.



This incident follows a series of troubling events in Kosovo, notably in 2023 when over 10 vehicles owned by Kosovo Serb employees with Republic of Kosovo (RKS) license plates were deliberately set ablaze while parked. Such occurrences have heightened tensions in the region.



In response to perceived injustices, Kosovo Serbs have taken action. Recently, a petition was initiated to dismiss four Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo municipalities. The movement gained momentum as thousands of local Serbs congregated at North Mitrovica's sports hall to sign the petition aimed at removing Mayor Erden Atiq. Sanja Krtinic, one of the petition's leaders, asserted that Atiq's election was illegitimate and did not represent the majority Serb population.



Atiq's election, along with three other mayors in Serb municipalities, occurred amidst a backdrop of controversy, with Serbs boycotting the 2023 elections. The discontent is palpable, with the requirement of 3,640 signatures to proceed with Atiq's dismissal underscoring the depth of dissatisfaction among Kosovo Serbs.



The unrest in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority areas traces back to April, when ethnic Serbs boycotted elections and subsequently protested against the election of ethnic Albanian mayors. The simmering tensions underscore the delicate ethnic and political landscape in Kosovo, where grievances and suspicions persist despite efforts at reconciliation and integration.



