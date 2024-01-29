Royal Caribbean presents world's biggest cruise ship on pristine voyage

(MENAFN) Setting sail from the bustling port of Miami, the "Icon of the Seas," the world's largest cruise ship, commenced its inaugural seven-day journey, marking a significant milestone for the renowned cruise company, Royal Caribbean. Towering at approximately 365 meters from bow to stern, this colossal vessel, equivalent in size to four apartment blocks, embodies the culmination of over 50 years of innovation, dreams, and a commitment to providing exceptional vacation experiences responsibly.



The christening ceremony for the mammoth ship took place earlier in the week, graced by the presence of soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. Jason Liberty, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, expressed that the "Icon of the Seas" symbolizes the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries in cruise innovation and delivering unparalleled vacation experiences worldwide.



Divided into eight zones sprawled across 20 decks, the ship offers a remarkable array of amenities, including six water slides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theater, and an extensive selection of over 40 restaurants and halls. With a maximum capacity to accommodate up to 7,600 passengers and a crew complement of 2,350 individuals, the ship is a floating marvel of entertainment and luxury.



What sets the "Icon of the Seas" apart is not just its size but also its environmental consciousness. Powered by six dual-fuel engines, the ship can operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG), recognized by the International Cruise Lines Association for its role in reducing sulfur emissions and greenhouse gases. This commitment to sustainability aligns with the evolving industry standards and underscores Royal Caribbean's dedication to responsible cruising. As this behemoth glides through the seas, it represents a new era in maritime extravagance, combining size, luxury, and eco-friendly practices for an unparalleled cruise experience.

