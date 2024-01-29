EV Connector Market Worth $10.9 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is a regional hub for many renowned OEMs delivering quality, high-performance vehicles. In North America, OEMs like Tesla and GM focus on developing cleaner, faster, and high-performance electric vehicles. Nissan, BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler are the leading OEMs in the US that have launched electric vehicles in the region. The top-selling electric vehicles in the US are Chevy Volt, Tesla Model S, Nissan Leaf, and Ford Fusion Energy PHEV. Along with OEMS, EV connector manufacturers such as TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol (US), Samtec (US), and Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), among others, are present in the Region. Various services offered by electric vehicle infrastructure providers have increased the adoption rate of electric vehicles in US. Tesla, Ford Motors, and General Motors have included some ADAS features as standard in their EVs. For instance, Tesla Model 3 & Model Y offer ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and automatic lane changes. Additionally, in July 2022, Cadillac Lyriq a luxurious SUV by General Motors was launched with super cruise system, which allows hands-free driving on mapped highways. It also features a high-resolution, curved OLED display spanning the instrument cluster and infotainment system for an immersive driving experience. The EV connector market growth in North America is expected to be significant due to the rise in EV sales and connectivity-based applications, including autonomous driving, connected services, ADAS, high-end infotainment, and powertrain solutions. As technology becomes more widely available and affordable, more consumers in this region purchase vehicles with ADAS features. This has led to a rise in demand for these systems and an increase in the number of electric vehicles equipped with ADAS. Thus, the demand for EV connectors will also increase with the rising sales of EVs, increased adaptation of ADAS, high-end infotainment, and powertrain solutions.

Inquire Before Buying:



Key Market Players:

The major players in EV Connector Companies

include TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Molex LLC (US), and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan).

Recent Developments



In November 2023, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. released the MX81 Series, a non-waterproof compact connector for in-vehicle electronic devices such as ECUs, lighting, sensors, and other in-vehicle applications.

In September 2023, Yazaki Corporation (Yazaki) announced that Yazaki Egypt had purchased an area of 67,000 square meters in the Fayoum investment-free zone to expand the production of wire harnesses and electrical systems.

In August 2023, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems announced investing approximately USD 10.0 million in manufacturing harnesses, becoming the first tier 1 automotive company to establish operations in Tabasco, Mexico.

In April 2023, Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. and TraceParts partnered to release more than 10,000 ready-to-use 3D models for Hirose's PCB mountable connectors. In March 2023, KYOCERA AVX added new four- and five-position models to its 9176-700 Series of IDC connectors for 18–24AWG wire, designed to fulfill the demand requirements of automotive, transportation, industrial, lighting, and medical applications.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Browse Adjacent Market:

Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

EV Charging Cable Market

- Global Forecast to 2030

EV Charging Connector Market

- Global Forecast to 2025

EV Cables Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

EV Charging Station Market

- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/ev-connector



Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets