(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies in the flexible display industry are focused on high-growth end-use applications like smartphones, laptops, and peripherals to keep their businesses expanding.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global flexible display market was projected to attain US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to garner a 33.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 242.6 billion by 2031.

Flexible flat panel displays have a wide range of uses in the media and entertainment industries, including performance art, advertising, and decoration. Some market participants, such as Royole Corporation, provide 'RoLight', a smart flexible advertising device which includes a high-definition flexible screen that may be used for display advertising, illumination, or as a decorative element.

The firm also sells the 'RoFlag', a flexible desktop display made up of two completely flexible screens that can display dynamic video. Favorable government laws that encourage the use of sophisticated technologies and technical breakthroughs are also propelling the automobile sector, which is driving demand for flexible displays.

Download sample PDF copy of report:

Key Findings of the Market Report



The curved display segment dominated the market throughout the projected period, owing to increased demand for curved displays from the consumer electronics sector for the development of smartphones and TVs. Curved, bending, and foldable displays are occasionally addressed, as they are conceptually similar to flexible displays. Some significant industry participants, such as LG Electronics, supply curved displays and help to expand the market.

Global Flexible Display Market: Key Players

Several companies are making large investments in extensive research and development, as well as innovative product development. Key players have pursued significant efforts such as product portfolio diversification and mergers and acquisitions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global flexible display market:



Delta Electronics

FlexEnable Limited

Japan Display Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display

Microchip Technology Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Royole Corporation

SAMSUNG DISPLAY

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Visionox Company

Market Trends for Flexible Display



Based on technology, global flexible displays are divided into OLED, EPD, LCD, and others. OLED is a fast-growing area of the worldwide flexible electronics industry. Smartphone screens are traditionally stiff due to the glass layer used in their fabrication. However, the newest OLED-based technology has eliminated the need for it, replacing it with a thin layer of flexible glass screen.

The OLED display is popular nowadays because of its flexibility, and it is constructed of organic components that generate light when power is transmitted between them. The screen of a display is then coated with a thin layer of plastic, which is scratch-prone. Flexible OLED display is a novel display technology that produces visually appealing and energy-efficient screens and lighting panels. OLED display technology has evolved over the last few decades due to its advantageous properties, which include advanced image quality, good contrast, higher brightness, blacker blacks, a wider color range, a fuller viewing angle, much faster refresh rates, lower power consumption, and greater durability to operate in a wider temperature range. Several fitness firms have also used flexible PMOLED screens (Passive Matrix OLED) in smart wearables.

Customization Request for the Research Report:

Global Market for Flexible Display: Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific accounted for 34% of the global flexible display market in 2021. The huge proportion was mostly owing to increasing demand for flexible displays in the consumer electronics industry, which accounted for a large portion of overall consumption in Asia Pacific. China dominated Asia Pacific's flexible display market.

North America and Europe are also important markets for flexible displays, with considerable shares of the worldwide market in 2021. The market is driven by increased demand for flexible displays in North America's automotive and aerospace industries. The Middle East and Africa have a larger market for flexible displays than Latin America; nevertheless, the Latin American industry is expected to grow at a faster rate.

Global Flexible Display Market Segmentation

Type



Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display Rollable Display

Technology



OLED

EPD

LCD Others

Application



Smartphone

Computer and Peripherals

Wearable Devices

Television

In Vehicle Display Digital Signage

Industry



Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication Sports and Fashion

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing -

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Silicon Photomultiplier Market - The market was valued at US$ 123.7 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 274.4 Mn by the end of 2031

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - The industry was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...



Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube