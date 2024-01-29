Gold prices rise amid Middle East struggles, anticipation of Federal Reserve data

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a notable increase on Monday, attributed to mounting tensions in the Middle East that intensified demand for the precious metal as a safe haven amid limited market activity. In instantaneous transactions, gold rose by 0.4 percent, reaching USD2,025.99 per ounce as of 04:03 GMT. Concurrently, US gold futures saw a 0.4 percent uptick, settling at USD2,025.20.



The uncertainty in the Middle East has kept investors keen on gold as a reliable safe-haven asset, according to Tim Water, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade. The recent drone attack near the Syrian border, resulting in the death of three American soldiers, has heightened geopolitical concerns, prompting investors to turn to gold for security.



In addition to geopolitical tensions, market sentiment is also influenced by anxieties surrounding the Chinese company Evergrande, which has been ordered to liquidate. Tim Water noted that this development impacts risk appetite, and while the immediate upside is temporarily on hold, attention is directed towards the impending meeting of the US central bank.



The Federal Reserve's meeting, scheduled for January 30-31, has heightened anticipation among investors. Markets are expecting the central bank to maintain the current interest rates, and investors are keenly awaiting statements from the Federal Reserve Chairman for clarification on the matter.



In the broader spectrum of precious metals, silver saw a 0.5 percent increase in spot transactions, reaching USD22.91 per ounce. However, platinum experienced a 0.2 percent decline, settling at USD911.18, and palladium recorded a 0.3 percent drop, reaching USD952.33. The dynamics in the precious metals market reflect a delicate balance between geopolitical uncertainties and the forthcoming guidance from central banks.

