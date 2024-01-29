Team Whiskey Bonanza: The Ultimate Whiskey And Outdoor Sports Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Team Whiskey Bonanza Event Flyer

Team Whiskey Logo

Team Whiskey Bonanza is one of the largest Whiskey and Outdoor Sports Event in the World.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Whiskey Bonanza is one of the largest Whiskey and Outdoor Sports Event in the World. Featuring a wide range of interactive activities and the best whiskey brands from around the world. This event is not to be missed by whiskey enthusiasts and outdoor sports lovers alike.

Taking place on March 30th. 2024 in South Lake Tahoe at the new Tahoe Blue Event Center , Team Whiskey Bonanza offers an unforgettable experience for all attendees. With activities such as archery instruction, rifle instruction, fishing instruction, kayak simulations, rodeo riding bull, and a climbing wall, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This event is perfect for those looking to try their hand at new outdoor sports or for seasoned veterans looking to improve their skills.

But that's not all - Team Whiskey Bonanza also features a variety of local and national whiskey brands, providing free samples and bottle sales. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste and purchase some of the finest whiskeys in the world, all in one place. The event also has free food pairings provided by some of the best restaurants in the area. This is a unique opportunity for whiskey lovers to discover new brands and expand their palates.

Team Whiskey Bonanza is not just an event, it's an experience. With its interactive activities, top-notch whiskey brands, film festival and musical acts all with an intimate setting, it is the perfect way to spend a day with friends and family. So mark your calendars and join your friends for a day of fun, adventure, and of course, whiskey. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Website, Tahoe Blue Event Center and Ticket Master. Don't miss out on the ultimate whiskey and outdoor sports event of the year!

For more information and updates on the Team Whiskey Bonanza, visit the website below and follow them on social media.

