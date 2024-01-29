PBOC infuses USD70B, ensuring ample liquidity in banking system

(MENAFN) In an effort to maintain satisfactory and ample cash liquidity within the banking system, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, executed a monetary move by injecting 500 billion yuan (approximately USD70.33 billion) through 7-day reverse repurchase operations at an interest rate of 1.8 percent. The central bank's action, as reported by the New China News Agency (Xinhua), is designed to address liquidity concerns in the banking sector.



Reverse repurchase operations involve the central bank purchasing securities from commercial banks through a bidding process, with a commitment to sell them back in the future. The primary goal of this maneuver is to regulate and ensure the availability of cash in the banking system, contributing to overall financial stability.



In response to this monetary intervention, the exchange market witnessed a depreciation of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar during the day's trading session. The yuan weakened by 23 Chinese pips, settling at 7.1097 yuan against the dollar, in contrast to the 7.1074 yuan per dollar recorded at the close of the previous trading week on Friday.



Chinese regulations permit the yuan to fluctuate within a 2 percent range above or below the central bank's guided rate each trading day in the spot foreign exchange market. This flexibility allows for market-driven adjustments while maintaining a degree of control over currency movements.



It's important to note that the indicative price of the yuan against the dollar is determined based on purchase prices provided by major financial institutions before the initiation of daily interbank market transactions. The central bank's recent injection of funds reflects its commitment to proactively manage liquidity and uphold stability in the financial system amid evolving market conditions.

