Political Slugfest In Bengal Over Union Minister’S Claim Of CAA Implementation In A Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) A political slugfest has broken out in West Bengal following a claim by BJP Lok Sabha member and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be applicable nationally within a week.

“I can give a guarantee of the implementation of CAA nationally. It will be implemented in all the Indian state's including West Bengal within a week. You will all see that yourself. I am giving this guarantee from this dais,” the Minister said while addressing a booth-conference of the workers of BJP in South 24 Parganas district on Monday.

Reacting to the comment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP always brings up the CAA issue before any election.

“This is a deliberate political attempt to ignite religious sentiments before the elections. What is the point in highlighting the CAA issue so much when everyone is a citizen? Otherwise they could not have voted for so many years,” the Chief Minister said.

The state Minister of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department, Dr Shashi Panja said that there is no requirement for the CAA in West Bengal where everyone is residing in absolute peace.

“Those residents of Bengal who are proposed to be brought under the ambit of the CAA are already receiving rations and voting. They are very much at peace. The Chief Minister, too, assured them there will be no CAA implementation in West Bengal,” Panja said.

