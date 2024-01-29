China halts constrained loans to stocks to boost market stability

(MENAFN) In a bid to bring stability to China's financial markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) declared on Sunday a comprehensive suspension of restricted stock lending starting Monday. Restricted shares, those subject to specific conditions before full transfer, are now temporarily excluded from lending. This move is part of a series of supportive measures by the Chinese government, including a substantial reduction in bank reserves, to counter the recent decline in Chinese stocks.



Despite previous interventions, market sentiment remained bearish, with a decline observed last Friday, reflecting investors' pessimism regarding the precarious economic and market outlook. Analysts and investors suggest that additional measures are needed from the Chinese government to instill confidence in the economy and stimulate economic activity.



Restricted stock, often granted to company employees or investors with specific selling restrictions, can be loaned for trading purposes, potentially exacerbating market pressures during downturns. The decision to suspend restricted stock lending is seen as a proactive step to mitigate such pressures and foster a more stable market environment.



In a statement released on its official WeChat account, the Chinese Securities Regulatory Authority emphasized that this suspension is designed to promote fairness and reasonableness in the market. The move aims to curb the potential exploitation of information and tools by institutions, aligning with the broader goal of enhancing market integrity and investor confidence.

