Germany confronts billions of dollars in energy sector investment to boost grid stability

(MENAFN) Germany is bracing for substantial investments in its energy sector, with experts predicting soaring costs reaching into the billions of euros. The imperative for these investments arises from the critical need to fortify the stability of the country's electrical grid in the years ahead. Energy analysts point to a host of challenges, including grid expansion hurdles and insufficient transfers, particularly in the southern regions, to adequately support the growing reliance on renewable energy.



One of the primary drivers behind the expected surge in costs is the delayed expansion of power grids. Industry associations and economists estimate that addressing bottlenecks in the networks will become increasingly imperative in the foreseeable future. In the first half of the previous year alone, the costs associated with bottleneck management exceeded €1.6 billion (USD1.73 billion), underscoring the escalating challenges confronting the electrical system. The complexities of grid operation are further compounded by the rise in gas prices.



The concept of "bottleneck management" revolves around the necessity to transport electricity from regions in the north to the south, where renewable energy is produced in surplus compared to local consumption. The delayed progress in major transmission line projects such as "Zod Link" and "Zod Ost Link" has resulted in inadequate transfer capacity, exacerbating the demand-supply imbalance.



In essence, Germany's energy sector is grappling with significant hurdles as it increasingly leans on renewable energy sources. The situation demands substantial investments and infrastructure upgrades to ensure the sustained viability and stability of the electrical grid in the face of evolving energy dynamics.

MENAFN29012024000045015682ID1107779920