Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size To Worth USD 8.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 6.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size was valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size is expected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC., SK Geo Centric Co. Ltd., Lg Chem, Maruzen Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., CHIMEI, Asahi Kasei Corp., SABIC, LOTTE MCC Corp, and other key vendors.

New York, United States , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size to Grow from USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Because of its widespread application in industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare, the PMMA market has risen consistently over the years. PMMA's appeal stems from the increased demand for lightweight, long-lasting materials in a variety of industries. Its use in car glass, signage, lighting, and medical equipment has hastened its spread. Furthermore, scientific and manufacturing process advancements have permitted the manufacture of high-performance PMMA variants, expanding its range of uses. Because PMMA can be recycled, the global movement for sustainability and environmentally friendly materials has also played a role.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Value Chain Analysis

The initial phase in the process is to prepare the raw materials, primarily methyl methacrylate (MMA). MMA can be made from petrochemical sources. The final PMMA product's attributes are directly determined by the MMA's quality. The essential stage in the synthesis of PMMA from MMA is polymerization. This can be accomplished by the use of bulk polymerization, solution polymerization, or suspension polymerization. The method utilised has an effect on the quality of the end product. The polymerized PMMA is next processed into resin, which can take the form of pellets or granules. This resin is the primary component used in the manufacture of various PMMA products. PMMA resin is routinely blended with additives such as stabilisers, colourants, and impact modifiers to improve certain properties.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on The " Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size By Form (Extruded Sheet, Beads), By Grade (General Purpose Grade, Optical Grade), By End-Use (Signs And Displays, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 to 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report:

Insights by Form

The extruded sheets segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Extruded PMMA sheets are extensively used in architectural and construction applications. The desire for transparent and lightweight materials in building design, such as windows, skylights, and façades, has driven the growth of extruded PMMA sheets. Because of their outstanding optical clarity, PMMA extruded sheets are an appealing alternative for applications requiring transparency. Signage, retail displays, and interior design are all industries that value visual appeal. Extruded PMMA sheets can be easily modified to meet the needs of specific applications. They are employed in a range of industries, including automotive, electronics, and healthcare, because of their adaptability, where a combination of clarity, impact resistance, and formability is required.

Insights by Grade

The General-purpose grade segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In the consumer products business, general-purpose PMMA is commonly utilised to create items including as household goods, electrical enclosures, and decorative objects. The material's clarity and ability to replicate the appearance of glass contribute to its popularity in consumer items. PMMA is widely utilised in the automotive industry for interior components including as dashboard panels, trims, and ornamental elements. It is perfect for boosting the visual appeal of automotive interiors due to its ease of processing and aesthetic appeal. PMMA is useful for packaging applications due to its transparency and rigidity. General-purpose grades can be used to offer a visually appealing aspect to clear packaging for consumer products.

Insights by End Use

The signs and displays segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. PMMA is well-known for its exceptional optical clarity, making it an ideal material for signs and displays. It has a translucent, glass-like appearance that increases signs visibility and aesthetics. PMMA is very weather resistant and UV resistant. PMMA signs and displays do not yellow or degrade when exposed to sunlight, ensuring long-term durability and visual appeal. Extrusion and thermoforming are two simple methods for producing PMMA sheets. This allows for the creation of personalised and sophisticated patterns that fulfil the creative needs of the signs and displays industry. The growth of the retail and advertising industries, particularly in emerging markets, has raised demand for visually appealing and long-lasting signage. PMMA's properties make it an ideal material for a variety of applications.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market from 2023 to 2032. PMMA is widely utilised in the building sector in North America for applications including as windows, skylights, and architectural panels. Building materials that are creative and long-lasting are in high demand as cities grow and infrastructure projects expand. In North America, PMMA is used in the automotive industry for applications such as glazing and light covers. As the automotive industry evolves, with an emphasis on lightweight materials and design aesthetics, PMMA is a viable option. North America is known for its technological advances and inventiveness. This paves the way for the creation of high-performance PMMA products with improved properties that can meet the changing needs of different industries. PMMA is used in the healthcare business for medical devices and equipment.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific area is increasingly urbanising, which is driving up construction activity. Because of its use in architectural applications such as windows, facades, and lighting, PMMA is well positioned to benefit from this trend. The automobile industry in Asia-Pacific is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing. PMMA's use in automobile glazing and interior components aligns with the industry's emphasis on lightweight materials and design innovation. Asia-Pacific is a major hub for electronic manufacturing. PMMA is used in displays, panels, and consumer electronics. There is potential for expanded PMMA usage in this business as demand for electronic gadgets grows. Asia-Pacific rising markets provide opportunities for market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key players in the Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market size is HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC., SK Geo Centric Co. Ltd., Lg Chem, Maruzen Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., CHIMEI, Asahi Kasei Corp., SABIC, LOTTE MCC Corp, and other key vendors.

Get Discount At @

Recent Market Developments

In February 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. announced the expansion of its global MMA operations.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, Form Analysis



Extruded Sheet Beads

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, Grade Analysis



General Purpose Grade Optical Grade

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, End Use Analysis



Signs And Displays Automotive

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

Browse Related Reports

Iran Oil Refinery Chemicals Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Merchant Hydrogen, Refining Catalysts, pH Adjusters, Corrosion Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Petroleum Conversion, Petroleum Treatment, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Others), and Iran Oil Refinery Chemicals Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

Global Consumer Foam Market Size By Type (Rigid Foam and Flexible Foam), By End-Use (Bedding & Furniture, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Medical Composites Market Size By Fiber Type (Ceramic Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Others); By Application (Composite body implants, Diagnostic imaging, Surgical instruments, Dental instruments, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market Size By Product (Aromatic (Cross-linked Polystyrenic Matrix), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix), Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer), Others (Phenol formaldehyde-based resins), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, and Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter