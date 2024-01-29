(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global landscape of semiconductor manufacturing is rapidly evolving, with advanced packaging emerging as a critical component of manufacturing and design. It affects power, performance, and cost on a macro level, and the basic functionality of all chips on a micro level.

Advanced packaging allows for the creation of faster, cost-effective systems by integrating various chips, a technique that's increasingly essential given the physical limitations of traditional chip miniaturization. It is reshaping the industry, enabling the integration of diverse chip types and enhancing processing speeds.

The U.S. government recognizes the importance of advanced packaging and has introduced a $3 billion National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program aimed at establishing high-volume packaging facilities by the end of the decade. The focus on packaging complements the existing efforts under the CHIPS and Science Act, emphasizing the interconnectedness of chipmaking and packaging.

The Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced semiconductor packaging technologies market from 2020-2035. It encompasses packaging approaches like wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D integration, chiplets, fan-out, and flip chip, analyzing market values in the billions (USD) by type, region, and end-use application.

Trends analyzed include heterogeneous integration, interconnects, thermal solutions, miniaturization, supply chain maturity, simulation/data analytics. Leading companies profiled include TSMC, Samsung, Intel, JCET, Amkor. Applications covered include AI, mobile, automotive, aerospace, IoT, communications (5G/6G), high performance computing, medical, and consumer electronics.

The report also assesses drivers like ML/AI, data centers, EV/ADAS; challenges like costs, complexity, reliability; emerging approaches like system-in-package, monolithic 3D ICs, advanced substrates, novel materials. Overall an in-depth benchmark analysis of the opportunities within the advancing semiconductor packaging industry.

Report contents include:



Market size and forecasts

Key technology trends

Growth drivers and challenges

Competitive landscape analysis

Future packaging trends outlook

In-depth analysis of wafer level packaging (WLP)

System-in-Package (SiP) and heterogeneous integration

Monolithic 3D ICs overview

Advanced semiconductor packaging applications across key markets: AI, mobile, automotive, aerospace, IoT, communications, HPC, medical, consumer electronics

Regional market breakdown

Assessment of key industry challenges: complexity, costs, supply chain maturity, standards Company profiles: Strategies and technologies of 90 key players. Companies profiled include 3DSEMI, Amkor, Chipbond, ChipMOS, Intel Corporation, Leader-Tech Semiconductor, Powertech, Samsung Electronics, Silicon Box, SJ Semiconductor Corp., SK hynix, SPIL, Tongfu, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Yuehai Integrated.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Semiconductor Packaging Technology Overview

2.2 Semiconductor Supply Chain

2.3 Key Technology Trends in Advanced Packaging

2.4 Market Size and Growth Projections (Billions USD)

2.5 Market Growth Drivers

2.6 Competitive Landscape

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Recent market news and investments

2.9 Future outlook

2.9.1 Heterogeneous Integration

2.9.2 Chiplets and Die Disaggregation

2.9.3 Advanced Interconnects

2.9.4 Scaling and Miniaturization

2.9.5 hermal Management

2.9.6 Materials Innovation

2.9.7 Supply Chain Developments

2.9.8 Role of Simulation and Data Analytics

3 SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Transistor Device Scaling

3.2 Wafer Level Packaging

3.3 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

3.4 Chiplets

3.5 Interconnection in Semiconductor Packaging

3.6 2.5D and 3D Packaging

3.7 Flip Chip Packaging

3.8 Embedded Die Packaging

3.9 Trends in Advanced Packaging

3.10 Packaging Roadmap

4 WAFER-LEVEL PACKAGING

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Benefits

4.3 Types of Wafer Level Packaging

4.4 WLP Manufacturing Processes

4.5 Wafer Level Packaging Trends

4.6 Applications of Wafer Level Packaging

4.7 Wafer Level Packaging Outlook

5 SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE AND HETEROGENEOUS INTEGRATION

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Approaches for heterogenous integration

5.3 SiP Manufacturing Approaches

5.4 SiP Component Integration

5.5 Heterogeneous Integration Drivers

5.6 Trends Driving SiP Adoption

5.7 SiP Applications

5.8 SiP Industry Landscape

5.9 Outlook on Heterogeneous Integration

6 MONOLITHIC 3D IC

6.1 Overview

6.2 Benefits

6.3 Challenges

6.4 Future outlook

7 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

7.1 Market value chain

7.2 Packaging trends by market

7.3 Artificial Intelligence

7.4 Mobile and Handheld Devices

7.5 High Performance Computing

7.6 Automotive Electronics

7.7 Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

7.8 5G & 6G Communications Infrastructure

7.9 Aerospace and Defense Electronics

7.10 Medical Electronics

7.11 Consumer Electronics

7.12 Global market (Units)

8 MARKET PLAYERS

8.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers

8.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Companies

8.3 Foundries

8.4 Electronics OEMs

9 MARKET CHALLENGES

9.1 Technical Complexity

9.2 Supply Chain Maturity

9.3 Cost

9.4 Standards

9.5 Reliability Assurance

10 COMPANY PROFILES (90 company profiles)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



3DSEMI

Amkor

Chipbond

ChipMOS

Intel Corporation

Leader-Tech Semiconductor

Powertech

Samsung Electronics

Silicon Box

SJ Semiconductor Corp.

SK hynix

SPIL

Tongfu

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Yuehai Integrated

