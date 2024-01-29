Thin Client Market Expected To Hit USD 2.1 Billion, Achieving A 4.2 % CAGR By 2031– Analysis By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The surge in use of cloud computing and need for centralized management solutions is driving the thin client market size.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global thin client market was projected to attain US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.1 billion by 2031.

Thin clients are intended to be simple and inexpensive, generally with little local processing power as well as storage. They often link to a central server or cloud-based system, which handles the majority of computer tasks, data storage, and application execution.

Thin-profile workstations, also known as lightweight terminals, are widely used in virtual desktop infrastructure, business environments, contact centers, financial institutions, remote work, and educational facilities. Encrypted data transfer, secure boot procedures, and multi-factor authentication are critical security elements for modern thin client computing.

Global Thin Client Market: Key Players

In order to meet consumer demands, industry leaders are concentrating on launching innovative services. Their goal is to increase profitability and company performance by implementing thin client solutions for cost-effective IT administration.

Profitable thin client market prospects are presented by technological breakthroughs and the growing acceptance of remote work practices. Compact designs are being developed by server manufacturers to guarantee efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The following companies are well-known participants in the global thin client market:



10ZiG

Acer Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

IGEL

NComputing Co. LTD

Praim SRL Samsung

Key Findings of the Market Report



The market is expanding because of the growing adoption of streamlined computing units for cost-effectiveness and space optimization.

A streamlined computing unit is a small and efficient device or system intended to perform certain computer activities.

It prioritizes efficiency and simplicity, with an emphasis on specialized capabilities rather than general-purpose computing. These devices are widely used in point-of-sale (POS) systems, kiosks, industrial control systems, healthcare terminals, digital signage, embedded systems, and remote workstations , which increases demand for thin clients.

Market Trends for Thin Clients



Centralized management solutions are software or systems that provide for centralized control, monitoring, and administration of numerous devices, applications, or services inside an organization.

Thin client systems provide cost-effective solutions for a variety of applications, including security management, configuration management, asset management, patch management, and software distribution. Thus, the growing need for cost-effective centralized management solutions in enterprises is increasing the thin client market statistics.

Rapid industrialization in emerging nations is fueling market growth. The need for thin clients is being driven by technological improvements in education, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and government. The high data security and adaptability of these systems make them a dependable alternative in the industrial sector. Thin client allows customization based on customer requirements and system characteristics.

Global Market for Thin Client: Regional Outlook



In 2022, the North America market dominated the world market . The thin client industry share is expected to grow throughout the projected period as more companies utilize cloud computing solutions and technologically enhanced services. The need for thin client systems is being driven by an increase in hosted servers and expansion in the telecom and IT industries. Increased industrialization investments and the swift uptake of novel technologies are driving the thin client market value . To enhance operations and boost accessibility, industrial enterprises look to virtualization and centralized systems. The integration of thin clients into businesses is being improved by the adoption of a remote work culture.

Key developments by the players in this market are:



Leading provider of securely managed endpoints for contemporary offices, Stratodesk, announced in March 2023 that a number of LG Business Solutions Thin Clients have received certification for Stratodesk NoTouch OS. With this certification, IT teams can deploy these ready-to-use devices from both private and public cloud environments with confidence and flexibility. In August 2022, 10ZiG introduced the 7500q thin client series . The product has an Intel Quad Core processor with 1.10 to 2.60 GHz (Burst), a 15.6" display, FHD (1920 x 1080), a 16:9 panel, 8GB DDR4 2,666 MHz RAM, 2 x USB port 2.0, 1 x USB port 3.0, 1 x USB port C, 1 x HDMI, and 1 x SD card reader, and a battery.

Global Thin Client Market Segmentation

Component

Hardware



Mobile-based Desktop-based

Services

Enterprise Size



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

End Use



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Education

Transportation & Logistics Others (Oil & Gas)

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

