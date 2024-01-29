Inovitech Releases IS-A-TASK 10.0, An Enterprise Solution To Centralize Ediscovery Legal Project Management And Metrics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEGALWEEK NEW YORK, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inovitech LLC, a Washington, D.C. based legal technology and solutions company and Certified 100% Woman Owned Small Business, announced today the release of IS-A-TASK 10.0 to centralize eDiscovery project management and metrics. This latest release of the cloud-based application features an improved user experience, enhanced security, robust reporting for metrics, and an integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) component.



“To reflect, it has been an amazing opportunity to serve our customers for over the last 13 years and experience the growth of IS-A-TASK as it reaches its 10th major release. We take great pride in delivering a solution that strikes the right balance between tracking project activity within eDiscovery and all other activities across a legal case. This balance was designed to create a tighter connection between those who manage and those who perform the work.” said Debra L. Rozier, CEO and Founder at Inovitech.



Rozier added,“Integrating a CRM component within IS-A-TASK demonstrates our continued focus on streamlining processes for our customers. This enhancement empowers our customers to not only track communication and interactions for their prospected clients in IS-A-TASK, but it also provides an efficient path to convert these prospects into a 'win'. This immediately gives our customers the ability to track all prospected and converted client activity within the same enterprise solution.”



Rose P. Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Triage Data Solutions, a leading Canadian-based provider of document management, eDiscovery, and litigation support services, explained,“Triage has been using IS-A-TASK since 2021. We have been extremely impressed with how much the software has evolved since we started using it. IS-A-TASK helps our team manage tasks and timelines by providing a centralized hub for planning, communication, and tracking. It not only streamlines workflows but it allows our team to achieve client expectations with precision and accountability.”



Rose added,“We have also been working closely with Inovitech to assist with integrating a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) component into their existing project management software. With an integrated CRM, our project managers can anticipate needs, build stronger relationships, and make sure projects align with what clients want. It's not just about completing tasks; it's about creating lasting satisfaction for all our clients and anticipated clients.”



Some new capabilities of the IS-A-TASK 10.0 platform include:



- Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) component to provide a central place to manage client prospect's pipeline activity, such as stage, notes, contacts, tasks and metrics.



- Improved user experience with the consolidation of features, enhanced team collaboration, and greater ease of software navigation.



- Enhanced Configurable Service Level Agreement (SLA) capability which allow customers to hold operation teams more accountable to ensure on-time and accurate project deliverables.



- Enhanced Reporting and Metrics to ensure projects stay on-track and on-budget to help legal teams better demonstrate the value and impact of the work they are doing.



Learn more and see a live demonstration of IS-A-TASK by visiting Inovitech at Booth #1315 during Legalweek New York , January 29-Februrary 1, 2024 at the New York Hilton Midtown.



A case study is available detailing how the Cox Enterprise eDiscovery team continues to leverage IS-A-TASK for their eDiscovery case management. Request a copy of this compelling story at the Inovitech booth during Legalweek or anytime on the company's website.



About IS-A-TASK



Since 2011, Inovitech has been developing IS-A-TASK with the goal of achieving measurable accountability and transparency throughout the eDiscovery process. IS-A-TASK cohesively brings together all facets and stakeholders, including all the roles and functions of the legal department, outside counsel, and external service providers. It replaces a plethora of other applications traditionally used to manage eDiscovery projects, such as email, spreadsheets, evidence tracking, and billing systems. IS-A-TASK offers a single, centralized platform designed to facilitate a higher frequency of on-time, on-budget project delivery. Request a demo at .



About Inovitech



Inovitech LLC was founded in 2011 by industry veteran and innovator Debra L. Rozier. The company specializes in providing solutions and building cloud-based enterprise applications for legal professionals. Its marque platform, IS-A-TASK, is an eDiscovery legal project management application initially launched in 2014 after two years of intensive development. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC and serves a mix of corporate, law firm, eDiscovery service providers and government clients. Learn more about us at .



Send press inquiries to:



...

Debra L Rozier

Inovitech LLC

+1 202-281-4772

...