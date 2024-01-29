Congress Terms KTR’S Allegations Against Revanth Reddy As Baseless

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The Congress party on Monday dismissed as baseless allegation by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, KT Rama Rao, that Revanth Reddy became the Telangana Chief Minister under the 'Delhi Management Quota'.

AICC Communication Coordinator in-charge Sujatha Paul on Monday reacted to the remarks made by KT Rama Rao during his visit to Sircilla constituency on Sunday.

“We reject the baseless accusations made by KTR regarding Revanth Reddy's alleged involvement in bribery to secure political positions. KTR is not in his senses. The people of Telangana know what is what, who is who, and whom to vote for in the upcoming elections,” Sujatha Paul said.

Sujatha Paul mentioned that AICC General Secretary and former incharge TPCC Manikyam Tagore consistently upheld the principles of the party, and any insinuation of bribery is unfounded.

The term "Delhi Management Quota" is misleading and lacks substance, she said.

“Furthermore, the personal attacks on Revanth Reddy's stature and character are not only distasteful but also a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the real issues at hand. The Congress firmly believes in issue-based politics and calls for a more respectful discourse in political conversations,” the Congress leader said.

Sujatha Paul stated that KTR should be ashamed of making such comments within 50 days of the newly-formed Congress Government.

“We have already implemented two guarantees, and more will follow. KTR should apologise to women for his disrespectful comments on the free bus transport facility provided by the state government. Unlike his 10-year tenure, we urge patience, assuring the fulfilment of promises. The people of Telangana deserve a political environment that focuses on policies and development rather than engaging in mudslinging,” Sujatha Paul said.

--IANS

ms/rad