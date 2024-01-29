US energy envoy handles shipping expenses amid rising attacks in Red Sea

(MENAFN) Amos Hochstein, the US energy envoy, emphasized on Sunday that the expenses associated with rerouting ships to avoid potential attacks in the Red Sea are primarily logistical rather than inflationary. Speaking in an interview with CBS, Hochstein acknowledged the impact on consumer sentiment as prices have experienced a slight increase due to the necessity for ships to cover a greater distance to ensure safety amid heightened risks posed by the Yemeni Houthi group in the region.



While acknowledging the rising costs, Hochstein underscored that the inflationary effects are relatively limited. He clarified that the challenge lies more in the logistical aspect, reflecting the additional expenses incurred in redirecting maritime traffic away from potential conflict zones. The comments come as the United States remains actively engaged in efforts to mitigate the consequences of the security risks posed by the Houthi group in the Red Sea region.



The situation highlights the delicate balance between addressing security concerns and managing economic implications, with Hochstein emphasizing the nuanced nature of the challenges faced. As tensions persist in the region, the US government continues its commitment to finding solutions that both safeguard maritime activities and minimize the broader economic impact on global markets.

